The best wireless earbuds in 2022: AirPods, budget, and more

Joel Loynds . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

Looking for the best wireless earbuds on the market? Maybe you want an alternative instead of AirPods? We’ve got you covered.

Choosing the right earbuds can be a bit tricky. Do you go all in on the pricier options to get features you don’t really understand or do you go nasty and cheap, risking a bad earache down the line?

Well, earbuds luckily no longer just sit at the Apple brand, as we’ve got some recommendations that might suit those in the Apple ecosystem, as well as those who want some game with or get the highest listening experience with.

Contents

Dexerto’s recommended wireless earbuds: JBL Quantum TWS

Dexerto The review would have looked too funny if we wrote Quantum Dongle.

Key specs:

IP Code IPX4

Active Frequency Response 20 Hz – 20 kHz

Bluetooth version 5.2

2.4GHz connectivity

Active noise canceling, ambient mode, and talk-through modes

Battery: Charge time: 2 hours Talktime with Bluetooth: 4 hours Music playtime with Bluetooth with ANC on: up to 6 hours Music playtime with Bluetooth with ANC off: up to 8 hours Music playtime with 2.4GHz dongle with ANC on: 3.5 hours Music playtime with 2.4GHz dongle with ANC off: 4 hours

USB-C charging

Price: £129/$149

Included in the box: USB-C cable, extra earbuds, charging case, and USB-C dongle.

Our top recommended wireless earbuds are the JBL Quantum TWS, which not only come in as one of the better deals you can get on the market right now but provide a great feature set, alongside its excellent audio.

The JBL Quantum TWS are marketed as gaming earbuds, but don’t let that deter you from jumping in with them. They’re perfect for music, with a fantastic suite of noise canceling features, including ‘talk through’. This dims your audio so you can talk with someone without having to take them out.

JBL has crafted an excellent all-around piece of kit, that also comes with a 2.4GHz USB-C dongle, eliminating Bluetooth from devices like the Steam Deck, Switch or PC.

You can buy the JBL Quantum TWS earbuds from JBL direct for $150.

Alternatively, you can get the JBL Tune 230NC ($99) or Live FreeNC+ ($159) for a similar overall experience, just without the dongle.

Best budget wireless earbuds:

ASUS ROG Cetra

Key specs:

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Driver diameter: 10mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20Khz

Battery life: (ANC on): 21.8 hours, (ANC off): 27 hours

Features: Omnidirectional microphone, capacitive touch controls, active noise cancellation, low-latency gaming mode, wireless charging case

Price: £89.99

Dexerto

When we reviewed the ASUS ROG Cetra, we loved the way they fit in our ears, as well as the good experience while listening to music and gaming. There’s an app to adjust your settings to your liking, which was easy enough to use.

For the relatively low asking price, in a sea of low asking priced earbuds, these are premium on the budget end. We couldn’t in good conscious recommend something dirt cheap, as it’d just be a detriment to your enjoyment.

The battery life is where these come into their own, with an extraordinary long shelflife with a fully charged case, which charges in about 10 minutes for an hour of listening. It even comes with great noise canceling to mute the wider world from your music.

You can get the ASUS ROG Cetra from Amazon UK.

Google Pixel Buds (A-Series)

Google

Key specs:

‘Sweat and water resistant’ IPX4

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

12mm driver

Passive noise reduction

Spatial vent for pressure reduction and spatial awareness

Dual microphones

5 hours listening time, 24 hours in case

USB-C

£99/$99

Google does this thing on the regular, where they’ll try to undercut everyone in price and end up actually producing an incredibly decent device. Then, they’ll kill it off in favor of something a little more expensive or just never refresh them.

No, we don’t understand Google, but we understand a good deal when we see one. The Pixel Buds A-Series is getting rave reviews all over and with good reason. The low price doesn’t deter Google from producing some great-sounding earbuds, with these being excellent entry points or even rivals to Apple and Samsung’s buds.

While there’s no volume control or even noise canceling, it has major upsides in being comfortable to plug into your ears and having that excellent Google stamp of quality.

The Google Pixel Buds are available directly from Google or from Best Buy with $4 off (as of 07/26/22).

Best wireless earbuds under $250: Apple AirPods Pro

Apple

Key specs:

IPX4 water and sweat resistance

Frequency response: 100Hz to 10kHz

Bluetooth 5.0

Active noise canceling, talk through modes, Adaptive EQ

Lightning charge port

Battery lasts up to 24 hours of charge via the case, 4 hours of listening time with no case

$250/£239

Do we need to say any more? There’s a reason these things are in everyone’s ears and even on Android, they’re still being used. A great quality sound, combined with a genuinely comfortable fit, these are our recommendations over the non-pro AirPods.

Apple keeps improving its headphone technology, with these giving you an expected, good sound across the board. Perfect for those on iOS, the AirPod Pros come with a myriad of features, including microphones to detect noise to assist with noise cancellation.

Apple touts its battery life and in most cases, we’ve experienced that 24-hour battery life actually hit that peak on multiple occasions throughout the week.

The AirPod Pros are available for $220 (but are on sale for $180 as of 07/26/22) from Best Buy.

At the moment, if you get the AirPods Pros via Best Buy, you also get 6 months of Apple Music for free.

Best premium wireless earbuds: Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds

Sony

Key specs:

IPX4 water resistance

LDAC Bluetooth for higher quality audio

Noise cancellation

8 hours of battery life without noise cancellation

Swift Pair for macOS and PC

Wireless charging or USB-C

6mm driver

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz/40kHz (with LDAC)

Bluetooth 5.2

Regardless of where you stand on Sony’s console output, their headphones and sound devices are phenomenal. They’re unparalleled in actually delivering on the price that they charge for things, with everything from their sound department pretty much on our hypothetical recommendation list.

Succeeding from the excellent XM3 earbuds, these $280 earbuds provide a near-perfect sound, along with a bevy of features that just add to the prize.

Sony claims the battery life is around 8 hours off a single charge from the case, with an additional 16, with noise canceling not included in those figures. You could expect to knock off about an hour or so from that battery life.

While we doubt that Windows will play nice with the Bluetooth, there’s ‘Swift Pair’ to counteract its fussiness about Bluetooth devices, as well as access to your phone’s voice assistant.

Like on the AirPod Pros, a microphone is positioned on each bud, allowing for the XM4s to work better on noise cancellation by actually listening to the world around you.

The main selling point, although an often overlooked one, is the inclusion of LDAC. LDAC allows earbuds and headphones to transfer far more data over the airwaves, allowing for higher quality audio to be heard. While this doesn’t mean that you’ll be able to listen to lossless audio, higher-quality audio files will still come out better.

The Sony WF-1000XM4s are currently available at Best Buy for $280.