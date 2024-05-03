This PC gaming setup is intoxicatingly pink & we love it

Would you like more pink with that? This Reddit user’s gaming PC setup is a pink-themed cozy dream.

There’s never been a better time to assemble your ideal gaming PC setup, especially if that setup is pink and adorable. Brands like Razer have just about every accessory you need in pink and delightful colorways. Even graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 can be purchased in a range of adorable styles to make the ideal cozy setup.

Reddit user kohailizzy knows this in spades. Posting to the r/battlestations subreddit, kohailizzy shared an image of their incredibly stunning, and notably extremely pink, gaming setup. Every inch of their battle station is dosed in the color, whether it’s their gaming chair, keyboard, headphones, or even the desk itself.

“My first time really getting into a PC gaming build”, kohailizzy shared alongside the image of her abundantly pink gaming space.

According to the r/BattleStations user, creating this elaborate pink setup didn’t come cheap. Posting in the post’s comment section, kohailizzy shared that the entire setup cost around 6-7k (of an unspecified currency). The gaming PC, which is powered by an RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU, cost over 3K in total, consisting mostly of parts purchased from iBUYPOWER.

It’s unsurprising that a setup this cute and elaborate could be so expensive. However it wasn’t the price that alarmed fellow PC enthusiasts in the comments, but the two fluffy monitor covers.

Many commenters on the pink PC gaming setup were alarmed that with fluffy covers, the monitors may overheat. However, kohailizzy reassured others that the covers are “full open in the back” where the monitor’s air vents are located. For at least two years, these charming covers have existed “without issue” and match perfectly with the on-screen anime-face desktop wallpapers.

Every item included in this endearing setup isn’t listed. However, kohailizzy shared that it was made up of items from Etsy, Amazon, and even some craft fairs. Luckily, with the amount of pink-based PC gaming parts and accessories available online, creating your own pink-themed setup is as easy as kohailizzy’s gaming space is adorable.