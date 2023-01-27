The best PS5 controllers in 2023: Budget, Premium & more

Looking for the best PS5 controllers won’t be too difficult, but with the advent of the DualSense Edge, there are more than a few options out now in the market to consider, and we’ll tell you which one you should buy.

The PS5 is in its third year, but it’s only now that we’re finally seeing third and first-party controllers come to the general market. The DualSense that the PS5 comes with turned the traditional PlayStation controller design on its head, with fancy new features like haptic triggers, and more. But, more specialist controllers have since come to market, and have some unique features of their own to consider, too.

DualSense: The best budget PS5 controller

Sony

Connectivity : USB-C, Wireless

: USB-C, Wireless Compatibility : PS5, PS4, PC

: PS5, PS4, PC Battery life : 10 hours

: 10 hours Price: $70

Sporting haptic triggers, a wealth of connectivity options, and more, the humble DualSense is the best all-around controller that you can get for your PS5. Not only does it have decent battery life, but you will still be able to make use of the haptic trigger functions on the console itself, for use in games like God of War Ragnarok.

Moreover, this one actually comes bundled with the PS5, meaning that for most games, you won’t have to shell out any cash at all to get your hands on this controller. Just be aware that older DualSense models have a weaker sping in the triggers, and are prone to breakage, any variant of the controller with a different colorway should have this issue fully-resolved.

Victrix Pro BFG: The best premium PS5 controller

Dexerto

Connectivity : USB-C, Wireless

: USB-C, Wireless Compatibility : PS5, PS4, PC

: PS5, PS4, PC Battery life: 20 hours

20 hours Price: $179.99

When it comes to getting a premium experience for your controller, you might be best off with the Victrix Pro BFG. It has an adjustable layout, meaning that you can easily switch from symmetrical, or asymmetrical stick placements. In addition to this, you can also swap out the shape of the D Pad, and even the gate of the sticks themselves, too. The package also sports full tournament functions while also having excellent battery life.

The adjustable triggers have five stopping points, and you are also able to swap out the entire right button and stick module for a fightpad, if you so choose. The only thing that you are really having to sacrifice will be a USB port for wireless connectivity. You can also choose a wired mode, and assign the four back buttons directly on the controller without any software hassle. Coming in at cheaper than the DualSense Edge, we think it deserves this top spot.

DualSense Edge: For diehard PlayStation fans

Dexerto

Connectivity : USB-C, Wireless

: USB-C, Wireless Compatibility : PS5, PC

: PS5, PC Battery life : Six hours

: Six hours Price: $200

The DualSense Edge is the most premium, first-party controller from Sony. However, coming in as slightly more expensive than the Victrix Pro BFG, and only offering a meager six hours of battery life, we think that this one is for diehard PlayStation fans only. It retains the “Panda” colorway of the current PlayStation hardware, and while it is incredibly customizable through software, there are better options in the Victrix Pro BFG.

With that in mind, you get a wealth of accessories in the box, which can have a cable fed through it for easy charging, which you will be using a fair amount. With a circular back button option, we think that this is the best application of a back button in a controller that we’ve ever seen, thanks to the DualSense Edge’s excellent ergonomics. However, the price may be a tough pill to swallow for some. However, it’s still one of the best PS5 controllers, making it a fine contender for this list.

Hori Fighting Commander OCTA: The best fightpad for PS5

Dexerto

Connectivity: USB-A

USB-A Compatibility: PS5, PS4, PC

PS5, PS4, PC Battery life: N/A

N/A Price: $59.99

If you are a fighting game aficionado looking to get stuck into titles like Street Fighter 6 in the coming months, the Hori Fighting Commander OCTA should be the first controller you look to, with an excellent D Pad in addition to an eight-way stick, this is excellent for those looking to get a classic six-button feel without having to rely on older hardware or confusing controller converters.

This is mainly for fighting games, and retro titles, so just know that ahead of purchase. The buttons have a microswitch, and are incredibly easy to actuate in a flash, and they will last for a good long time, too, meaning that this controller is excellent to have in your arsenal, especially as it is an officially licensed product and will have zero issues with any games native to PS5.

Victrix Pro FS: The best arcade stick for PS5

Dexerto

Connectivity: USB-C

USB-C Platform: PS5, PS4, PC

PS5, PS4, PC Battery life: N/A

N/A Price: $399

If you are looking for a premium Arcade stick for PS5, then the Victrix Pro FS should be what you consider, if you can afford it. WIth a full-aluminum contruction, this is one of the best PS5 controllers that we have ever tested. But, it will only work effectively with fighting games, such as Guilty Gear Strive and Street Fighter.

With that in mind, the buttons and lever are genuine parts taken straight from arcades, with Sanwa Denshi parts, and the lever is also easily removed for effective use while out and about, and it all connects via USB-C, with a place to wrap the cable for storage. You can also customize your buttons, if you so choose to do so, with a removable flap around the bottom of the controller, too.

