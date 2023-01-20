How to connect a PS4 controller to a PC

Getting your PS4 controller to connect to a PC is as simple as apple pie, with a few options for how you want to do it.

The PS4 controller is still one of the best for your gaming escapades these days. Everything from the sticks to the built-in gyro, it’s a sublime all-in-one that rarely fails to work. As PC gaming and console gaming are effectively merging as well, you’ll even have noticed some games offer both types of button prompts on the screen.

However, connecting the PS4 controller to older games, or even for Game Pass PC games, can be a bit of a tricky issue. Meanwhile, Steam and certain games from the Epic Games Store will actually handle the translation of the PS4’s input to your game without the need for outside software.

This can be hit or miss though, so we’ll go through the trusted route as well.

Pairing the PS4 controller over Bluetooth

Ensure you have a Bluetooth dongle, or built-in Bluetooth before you do this. Go to your Bluetooth settings via Start > Settings > Bluetooth & devices. Also, ensure that you’re currently discoverable by Bluetooth.

In the list of devices, keep an eye on the PS4 controller appearing under ‘PlayStation 4 controller’.

Press the share and PS button until the backlight starts flashing. Your controller should now be in pairing mode. Go back to the Windows settings and connect the device together.

Using a wired PlayStation 4 controller on a PC

This is actually much simpler. If you’re playing via Steam, the software should pick it up for you automatically. You’ll need a micro USB cable to do this.

If you’re not getting any response from your game after connecting it, you might need to convert the signal to XInput. The PS4 uses DirectInput, which some games don’t read. For this, we’ll need to use DS4Windows.

How to play Game Pass PC games with PlayStation 4 controller

Using DS4Windows will let you play pretty much any game on your PC with your PS4 controller. It takes the DirectInput, and then converts it to the correct XInput.

To download DS4Windows, just head to their site, and follow the installation instructions. After this, you can remap the controller to how you see fit, or even just use it as the default.

X becomes A, Square is X, that sort of thing. It’ll also let you connect wirelessly over Bluetooth and track your battery.

