How to turn your iPhone off

It is a weird thing with the modern iPhone, that turning it off is actually a little bit of a hassle. Here’s how to quickly get that sorted.

Turning off your iPhone isn’t something we often need to do these days. It’s possibly why Apple has decided to eliminate an easy shutdown feature on most modern iPhones.

With so many different functions to eliminate your iPhone from your day, it’s caused a little confusion as to how to actually turn the device off.

How to turn off an iPhone with buttons

The easiest method is to hit your Volume Up and the Lock button at the same time. Press and hold it until a sliding button appears at the top. On newer devices, GPS functionality will continue to work with it off, so you can locate it via Find Me.

If you’re not able to press both buttons at the same time, Apple updated iOS a few years ago to feature the Shutdown button in the settings.

How to shut down an iPhone in settings

Head to Settings, then General, and at the very bottom should be a blue button with the words ‘Shut Down’. This will begin the powering-off process.

As of right now, there’s no way to use the Shortcuts feature from iOS to shut down your iPhone, otherwise, we’d be able to make a giant widget.

It remains a mystery as to why Apple has done this to us, but these are the breaks. Maybe Jony Ive thought it was a design faux pas before he left. Or someone deep in the bowels of their bizarre office has some metrics that indicate people just don’t use it as much anymore.

Either way, now you know how to do it. It’s simple but unnecessarily complex at the same time.

