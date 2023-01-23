How to connect PS4 Controller to iPhone & iPad

Planning on stomping all over the touch screen users in your favorite games on iPhone? Here’s how to connect your PS4 controller to your iPhone.

While not every game will support it, the games that do let you play with your PS4 controller on the iPhone are certainly best played with it.

The PS4 controller connection method is actually very similar to that of connecting it to a PC. You’ll find that it’s best to start in the Bluetooth settings, and then move on from there. While connected to your iPad or iPhone, the PS4 controller can be used for things like Steam Link, Nvidia GeForce, Xbox Game Pass, and other streaming services you might have.

To start playing with your PS4 controller, head to the Bluetooth settings page on your phone. Simply drag down on the home screen, and bring up search. Type in Bluetooth and we’ll be taken to the page.

Next, press and hold the Share and PS buttons on the controller. This will initiate pairing mode. Wait for it to appear on the Bluetooth page and press connect. Your controller will now be paired over Bluetooth, but you won’t be able to use it inside the iOS menus. It’ll only work within the games themselves.

Every game that supports controllers on iPhone and iPad

While Apple supplies its own recommended games list, we have the full list over here. The list is much bigger than just this handful and includes Call of Duty Mobile, and Apex Legends Mobile, among 952 other games.

Best accessories for the PS4 controller on iPhone and iPad

You might find that balancing a phone to play with your PS4 controller is a little tough. That’s why we actually recommend grabbing a little dock or even grabbing a specialized controller like the Razer Kishi and Backbone One.

