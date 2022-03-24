Can you use a PS4 controller on PS5?

Whatever the scenario or predicament, there may come a time when you want to know if one of your PS4 controllers gathering dust could still be used with your shiny PlayStation 5 console.
Off the top of our head, we’re thinking: maybe you’ve died to an Elden Ring boss one too many times and your controller was sent careening into a wall, and died. Or perhaps you’ve got a friend over and want to enjoy some FIFA with a pal, but you only have one pad.
Whatever the case, if you’ve upgraded to a PS5 and have a PS4 controller lying around somewhere, then it might save you a buck to use that instead of an expensive PS5 pad. The question is, can you?
Advertisement
Is a PS4 controller a viable option for the PS5?
The official answer is yes, but it does have one big shortcoming that restricts its eligibility.
A PS4 controller can be used on PS5, but it can only be used in conjunction with PS4 games on the PS5. If you have a PS5 disc inserted, and you’re trying to use a PS4 controller, then it simply won’t work, you’ll need the PS5 DualSense.
For context, you’ll know it hasn’t worked as the PS5 will generate the following message: “Can’t use the DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller to play PS5 games.”
How to connect and use a PS4 controller with a PS5
If you do have a PS4 game you want to play on your PlayStation 5 console, then we’ve outlined a simple process that you’ll need to do.
Advertisement
This is our step-by-step guide for a nice and easy wireless connection:
- Start up your PS5
- From the home menu, head to ‘Settings,’ then ‘General,’ and finally ‘Bluetooth Accessories’
- Now it’s time to put your DualShock 4 into ‘Pairing mode’
- Press and hold the PS4 controller’s Share button and PlayStation button until the light on the top of the controller starts to flash
- Look at your TV for ‘DualShock 4’ appearing as a Bluetooth devices
- Select it with your PS5 controller and press X
- The PS4 controller should now be paired with the PS5
- You can now play PS4 games on your PS5 with a PS4 controller
Hopefully, this has been useful for you and given you some insight as to the possibilities with your old PS4 controllers that may have previously seemed redundant.