How to use a PS5 controller on the PS4

Can you use a PS5 controller on PS4? The fact of the matter is, that you can’t use a PS4 controller on a PS5. Not directly, at least. So how do you get the DualSense onto your PlayStation 4?

Getting a PS5 controller onto a PS4 is never going to happen – officially. While the DualShock 4 worked with some games on PlayStation 3, the backward compatibility train has come to a screeching halt this generation.

There is a method to set up your PS4 with a DualSense controller. This is possible through something named a Brook Converter. Using one of them, you can use a vast majority of your controllers on the PlayStation 4. This includes the PS5’s DualSense.

Brook Converters and similar devices work by either using a direct wired connection or wireless connection.

According to Brook, the PS5’s DualSense should just work as a PS4 controller. However, going the other way with arcade sticks has seen some Reddit and fighting game community members left in the cold. As always, your mileage may vary.

An alternative is the MayFlash Pro, which supports DualSense PS5 controllers to PS4. It does, however, not support MayFlash’s own arcade stick on the PS5.

You can see Brook Converter’s extensive compatibility list to see if your chosen controller is available to use.

Can you use a PS4 controller on PS5?

A PS4 controller will work on a PS5, in PlayStation 4 games, but not on the current generation of titles. This might seem like a missed opportunity, but we believe it’s due to Sony wanting that clear cut-off from the PS4 to the PS5.

In theory, the controller scenario should work just fine – as seen on the Xbox Series X and S. There, Xbox One controllers are forward compatible, as Series X and S controllers are also backward compatible.

The DualSense uses Bluetooth 5.1, which is backward compatible with the PS4’s Bluetooth 4. This isn’t a hardware issue, but a software one. It’s also possible that Sony is avoiding letting PS5’s DualSense onto the PS4 to keep things simple.

However, there is an incredibly convoluted way to get your DualShock 4 working on the PS5. It’s not ideal and we don’t recommend it, but follow along and you’ll see what we mean.

How to use a PS4 controller on PS5 games

First, you’re going to need to download the PlayStation Remote Play PC app. After this is installed, connect your PS4 controller to your PC. You can use either Bluetooth or a mini-USB cable.

Unfortunately, the PlayStation remote app will only support DualShock 4 or DualSense.

Connecting your PS4 controller via Bluetooth for the PS Remote Play PC/Mac app will result in the following not being supported:

The touchpad is not supported.

The color of the light bar cannot be changed.

Rumble, motion sensors, and the headphone jack’s audio connection are not supported.

We recommend using your phone for this, as you’ll be able to keep the full functionality of the controller.

To connect your PS4 controller to your device, press and hold the PS and Share button until it flashes. Then head into your Bluetooth options to connect it up.

Turn on your PS5 and head through to:

Settings > System > Remote Play > Enable Remote Play.

From the Settings menu, you can use the Power Saving options to also turn on the PS5 from your network – in case you’re wanting to play on the go.

On the PlayStation Remote Play app, you can then sign in with your PSN ID and connect to your PlayStation 5 – with a DualShock 4 in tow.

