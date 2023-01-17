How to delete contacts on iPhone and iOS

Done with a particular person and want to delete them off your iPhone? It’s quite simple and won’t take you longer than a few seconds.

Wrong numbers given, old numbers, and sometimes people are no longer welcome in the phone’s contact list. Let’s do a big purge and try not to get too sad when doing it.

On iPhone, deleting a contact is just as easy as it always has been. However, you might still find them cropping up if you have your device connected to any contacts lists with doubles. If this happens, in the contacts app, you can see what lists you’ve accumulated over time. These are usually the various email accounts you’ve managed to back up to over the years.

In our case, connecting an older email account to the phone made the contacts reappear. If this happens, just repeat the process below.

Head into the contacts app and find the contact you want to delete. Once you’ve done this, press and hold the contact. A ‘Delete’ button will be at the bottom in red. You can then press this, confirm and your contact will be deleted.

There’s not much else to it. Once they’re gone, they’re gone, so be sure to always back up your contacts when you can. To do this, go into Settings and then iCloud. You can then toggle on to store your contacts on your iCloud storage.

This will help you get around the errant accidental deletion of your contacts.

