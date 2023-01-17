How to make folders on iPhone: Files & more

Getting folders on your iPhone is really easy. Nevertheless, we’ll guide you through the process with a helping hand.

Folders on iPhones have never been a smooth thing. Files, downloads, and all that get mixed up in the various attempts to upload it to a cloud. However, corralling everything into a neat and semi-organized fashion is just a few taps away.

The main thing to take note of is where you’re making the folders. iCloud and what’s locally stored on your device are two different things. If you need a form or a label that’s stuck in the cloud while you’re in a post office without any signal, you’re a little stuck.

Article continues after ad

Not that we’re talking from experience.

How to make a folder on iPhone & iOS

Drag down on the iPhone’s home screen and type in ‘Files’. When you enter the app, it might immediately put you in iCloud. Instead, hit the back button at the top to go to ‘Browse’. Now you can comfortably choose where you want things to go.

If you are saving to iCloud, follow the steps with us, but remember it’s not locally stored and will require an internet connection to pull it back from the ether.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Click on ‘On My iPhone’ and you’ll either be taken to a fairly empty screen or like us, a messy one. Hit the top button and press ‘Make a new folder’. It’ll ask you to rename it and you can then press the button again to begin the selection process.

Article continues after ad

After choosing what folders and files are going into the new one, begin to press, hold and drag the selection over to the new folder we just made.

You can also select and then make a new folder if you want to skip over the dragging part. After selecting the files, press the bottom right button and then ‘New Folder with Items’.

What’s better, an iPhone 14 Pro or its bigger Max brother? We decide that and more.