New Xbox Game Pass January 2023 releases: Free games on console, PC & Cloud and everything leaving

January 2023 is approaching, so what is Xbox Game Pass granting players to kick off the new year? Here’s everything coming and going from Xbox Game Pass in January 2023.

Xbox Game Pass is a useful feature for Xbox players that allows them access to hundreds of free titles for a monthly fee. Now, they can play these games from the comfort of their phone, PC, and Xbox — meaning more titles are available for more gamers. January 2023 is already looking great for such availability, even if a few titles are leaving.

While December saw the hilarious addition of High on Life and Metal Hellsinger, January looks to be equally as strong, bringing back some nostalgic hits along with a few new experiences. Here’s everything coming to Game Pass in January 2023.

Game Pass January 2023 additions

Below are all the January 2023 new Game Pass additions. When new titles are announced they will be added in bold.

Persona 3 Portable – January 19 (PC, Console)

Persona 4 Golden – January 19 (PC, Console)

Monster Hunter Rise – January 20 (PC, Console)

Inkulinati – January 31 (PC, Console, Cloud)

Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – January 31 (Console, Cloud)

Roboquest – January TBA (Console)

Games leaving Game Pass in January 2023

With the anticipated new additions coming in January 2023, there must be a few titles being taken off Game Pass. Here are all the games leaving Game Pass so you can get one last play before it goes.

Iron Harvest – January 1

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars – January 1

Tropico 6 – January 1

Scarlet Nexus – January 1

Secret Neighbor – January 1

Outer Wilds – January 1

Gorogoa – January 1

The Pedestrian – January 1

Embr – January 1

We are aware of a few new games coming to Game Pass but more will likely be announced via Xbox’s Twitter page. Since there is no specific announcement date regarding the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, it’s worth checking Xbox’s Twitter, or this page since we’ll be updating it whenever new titles are announced.

