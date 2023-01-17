How to share your location on iPhone & iOS

With a couple of ways to share your location with your iPhone, we dive into checking out how to do both methods.

Whether you’re waiting in a restaurant, or need someone to give you a lift, sharing your location on the iPhone has never been easier. There are two methods to do it, with one actually being a live feed via Find My and the other just a quick share via Maps.

Neither method actually involves any other apps either, as this is embedded into the iPhone itself. If you’re in the US, you should be able to get ahold of the Emergency SOS demo on an iPhone 14. This is for, obviously, a strict use case, but the demo gives you free rein to see what’s included.

Article continues after ad

The main thing right now is to use the tools at your disposal. Dragging down and tapping in either Find My or Maps will get you straight to the apps without having to dig through your library.

How to share location in Find My

In the Find My app, you can only share with those who have iPhones. It will highlight your contacts who the phone knows are on iPhone in blue. This uses iMessage and will provide a rough live view of your location to friends and family.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To do this, head into Find My and then click ‘People’. It will ask if you want to start sharing your location, and you can then share it with whoever you want.

Article continues after ad

Share location via Apple Maps

Another method is via Maps. Once you’re in Apple Maps, drag the little options drawer upwards. At the bottom, there are some blue buttons. Press the one labeled ‘Share your location’. You can then share with your contacts – on iPhone and Android – where you are.

It’s not an exact location, so if you move, you’ll have to reshare the link.

Looking for more iPhone guides? We’ve got you covered.