How to use a keyboard & mouse on PS5

Want to put down that DualSense controller and pick up a keyboard and mouse instead? We have all you need to know about how to use a keyboard and mouse with the PS5.

The DualSense controller is one of the best features of the PlayStation 5, yet it isn’t always the best option when playing PS5 games. Inputting text with the DualSense can be cumbersome, and MMORPGs, like Final Fantasy 14, feel more comfortable with a keyboard and mouse setup.

Luckily, you can use a keyboard and mouse on the PS5. Not every game is compatible with the setup, however. Whether you prefer a wired or wireless setup, we’ve put together this guide so you can enjoy using your keyboard and mouse with the PS5.

How to use a wired keyboard & mouse on PS5

Turn on PS5

Select your preferred profile with a DualSense

Connect keyboard & mouse via USB

Using a keyboard and mouse with the PS5 through a wired connection is straightforward. All you really need to do is to attach both peripherals via the USB ports on your console, and the PS5 does the rest.

A successful connection is denoted by a keyboard and mouse icon in the top-right corner of your screen. You can still use your DualSense controller to navigate through the PS5’s UI, and then switch to the keyboard and mouse once you’re playing a game that’s compatible with the new setup.

We recommend ensuring the cables of your keyboard and mouse are long enough, before you connect them to your PS5 console. Many people have their PS5s in their living rooms, so there’s likely a lot of space between the console and where you’re going to sit. This can be a trip hazard, or even hazardous to your PS5 if you pull the wired peripherals too far forward.

How to use a wireless keyboard & mouse on PS5 (via Bluetooth)

Turn on PS5

Navigate to ‘Settings’

Scroll down to ‘Accessories’

Select ‘Bluetooth Accessories’

Turn on keyboard & mouse

Enable pairing mode on your keyboard and mouse

Select your keyboard & mouse from the list

Type in the passkey on your keyboard, or confirm with your mouse

The simplest way to connect a keyboard and mouse to the PS5 over a wireless connection is via Bluetooth.

Before you get started, you will need to ensure your keyboard and mouse are not only Bluetooth compatible, but that they’re compatible with the PS5.

Not every Bluetooth keyboard and mouse is compatible with the PlayStation 5. Sony has yet to release an official list of compatible devices. However, there are various unofficial lists that can be found on the internet. However, through firmware updates and patches, these are likely to change over time.

To connect your keyboard and mouse to the PS5 over Bluetooth, first turn on your PS5 and navigate to the system settings. Once there, scroll down to ‘Accessories’ and select ‘Bluetooth Accessories’ on the following page.

Once on the Bluetooth Accessories menu, turn on your keyboard and mouse. If they have a Bluetooth option, switch each device to Bluetooth mode. After a few moments, the PS5 should find both devices and populate their names under the ‘Accessories found’.

For your keyboard, select the name of your keyboard using the DualSense controller, and a text box will appear on the screen with a passkey. Enter this passkey on the keyboard, to register your keyboard to your PS5.

For your mouse, select the name of your mouse using the DualSense controller, and a text box will appear on screen asking if you wish to register your mouse to the PS5. Confirm the registration to register your mouse.

Now, both your keyboard and mouse can be used with the PS5, so you can get the benefits of PC’s accessories setup, but on a PS5.

It may take some experimenting to find out exactly what games in your PS5 library will let you swap out the DualSense for a keyboard and mouse setup, however games like Final Fantasy 14 and Helldivers 2 are already poised and ready for your brand-new setup.