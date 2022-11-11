How to activate & turn on Bluetooth on Windows

Dexerto's Hardware and Deals writer. A lover of bad games and beige PCs, he has found himself writing about these things for over a decade. You can get in touch with him over email: [email protected]

Turning on your Bluetooth is incredibly easy, but could be buried in the settings on your PC. Come on in and find out how to turn it on!

Need to connect your controller to your PC, but fed up with wires? How about a headset? Well, Bluetooth is your way forward. This finicky wireless connection is still somehow tied to our daily lives, and we might never escape it.

Did you know it was named after a king in Norway? It was then going to be named RadioWire or Personal Area Network (PAN), but neither could be trademarked in time. Once it launched, they couldn’t get rid of the name, so decided to run with it. The logo is made up of runes spelling the king’s name.

How to turn on Bluetooth

Anyway, enough history, let’s get back to the present. If you have a modern laptop, or a motherboard with it installed, your PC will show off a little Bluetooth logo in the settings on the taskbar.

If the logo isn’t in the small pop-up menu, to the very far right of the screen, you might have it turned off.

Head into Window’s settings via the taskbar and in the search bar in the upper left, you can tap in Bluetooth to be taken to the right settings page immediately.

In Bluetooth & devices, you’ll be able to turn Bluetooth on.

To pair your desired device, you can go back to the quick settings menu on the taskbar, press the arrow next to it, and follow the onscreen instructions.

Best adapter for Windows

If you don’t have a Bluetooth-enabled PC, which some of us who built our own might not, you can always grab a dongle to add it on without cracking open the PC.

Here are our recommended dongles:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.