How to connect your PS5 controller to a phone: iPhone & Android

Doubling up your PS5 controller to play both console and mobile games is really easy. In just a few steps, you’ll be decimating the lobbies.

Much like connecting a PS4 controller to your phone, it’s surprisingly easy to do. As the DualSense continues to use the universal Bluetooth protocol for connections, your PS5 controller is going to work pretty much straight out of the box.

The only issue you might run into is certain games not fully supporting the controller. Things like Apex Legends Mobile, and Call of Duty Mobile, tend to still need you to tap the screen to navigate menus. Getting over this ambidextrous way of play will open up a whole new world to you as well.

Connecting your PS5 controller to the iPhone and iPad

First, we need to turn on your Bluetooth, but it should already be on. On iOS, we can easily check this by swiping down from the far right corner and bringing up the Control Center. If Bluetooth is off, just tap it to turn it back on.

While you’re still in the Control Center, you can just press and hold the Bluetooth icon, then press Bluetooth Settings. If you’re on the home page, just head into your Settings and use the search bar to easily access Bluetooth.

From here, grab your controller and press the Share and Home button together. This will start the pairing process.

You should now see the PS5 controller appear in the new devices to connect to. Tap it and follow any onscreen instructions.

Your controller should now be connected to your phone or iPad. Load up your game of choice – ours would be Dead Cells – and get cracking through that backlog.

PS5 controller on an Android phone or tablet

Again, we’ll need to check if your Bluetooth is already on. Swipe down to bring up the quick settings menu. Check if your Bluetooth is on or off, and then head into your settings app and find the Bluetooth options.

Press the Share and Home buttons together to initiate pairing. You’ll now be able to find it in the list of new devices to connect to. Tap it, follow any on-screen instructions and proceed to load up your favorite game.

If you’re looking to emulate some games on Android, this would be one of the best ways to do it as well.

