Does Zenless Zone Zero have controller support?

Wondering whether Zenless Zone Zero has controller support? Well, find out the answer to that very question with our handy guide.

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest HoYoverse game that aims to wow fans with its sleek combat and unique character combos. While the game may still be in its beta phase, Zenless Zone Zero players are already getting to grips with this flashy free to play mobile game.

However, many players will be wondering whether Zenless Zone Zero features controller support. After all, being able to play with your Xbox Series X|S or PS5 controller will make for an extremely smooth experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This is especially true, given the game’s focus on beat ’em-style brawls. So, here’s everything you need to know about controller support in Zenless Zone Zero.

Does Zenless Zone Zero support controller?

HoYoverse Zenless Zone Zeero’s combat is tailor-made for a controller.

Yes, Zenless Zone Zero enables players to use a controller when playing the game. This is great news for those who prefer the button layout and feel of a controller over a mouse and keyboard.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Just like with Honkai Star Rail, the method of connecting your controller to your chosen device will differ depending on the controller type. If you’re using a wired controller, simply plug it straight into your phone or PC USB port and begin playing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re using a wireless Bluetooth controller, then the game will detect your device and enable you to utilize it once connected. Be sure to check out our best PC controllers to see which we recommend using in 2023.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Zenless Zone Zero controller support. Before you go delivering those deadly combo attacks, be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero hub for all the latest news and updates.