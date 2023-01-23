How to cancel subscriptions on iPhone & iPad

Need to save some cash, or cancel that errant Shonen Jump subscription still going on? Here’s how to cancel all your subscriptions on iOS.

Signing up for something on your iPhone or iPad is super easy to do, but finding out how to manage your growing list is another thing.

The easiest way to do this is to simply drag down on the home screen, and bring up the search bar.

Searching for what you want is one of the quickest ways to the right settings page. In fact, it’s something we recommend you do in just about every tutorial we’ve supplied so far.

Article continues after ad

Once the search bar is up, simply tap on ‘Subscription’ and ignore the ‘TV Provider’ option that might pop up. Scroll down and you’ll find the real subscription page.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tap this and you’ll be brought to a list of the subscriptions that you’ve purchased. For example, on ours, we want to cancel the Shonen Jump subscription. Tap the one you want to unsubscribe from and then wait for a second while the device brings up the confirmation button. Hit confirm and you’ll be able to access the subscription’s content until the next payment cycle begins.

Article continues after ad

Cancel Apple One subscriptions

If you want to cancel or change your Apple One purchase, this is where you’ll do it as well. It’s a little bit more involved than the rest of the services you’ll find here, as you can alter the services you have access to. Canceling is as simple as the rest of them, but if you have a family plan, remember to let them know before you cancel everything.

Other apps

Apps that you don’t get prompted with to subscribe through Apple’s own service directly on the phone or iPad won’t be located here. This includes Netflix, Adobe, Amazon, and other popular ones. You’ll need to go through their own apps and websites to unsubscribe properly.