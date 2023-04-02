Twitter users confused as Verified Check merges Legacy and Twitter Blue descriptions

The day after Twitter was meant to remove all Verified Checks, users began reporting their check was still intact, but the description was merged with the Twitter Blue subscriber text.

On March 23, Twitter announced that it would remove legacy verified checkmarks and end its legacy verified program. For users who wanted to keep their checkmark, Twitter advised they subscribe to Twitter Blue.

The change was supposed to take effect on April 1, but as the clock rolled over to April 2, Legacy Verified users noticed they still had their checkmarks.

However, it was later discovered that Twitter had changed the description for when you click on a Legacy Check. Instead of “This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable.” the check now lumps Legacy accounts in with Twitter Blue subscribers.

Are you Twitter Blue or Legacy Verified?

When you click on a Blue Checkmark, the new description reads, “This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account.” This makes it impossible to tell the difference between people who were verified before the legacy program was implemented and those who “pay for Twitter.”

This has left Twitter users feeling a mix of emotions. Some are confused as they expected their checkmark to be removed, while others are frustrated by the ambiguity of the new descriptions.

YouTuber Eddy Buback fell into the later category, writing, “Oh god, this is way worse than taking the checkmark. I did not pay Elon. I would rather die.”

He also pointed out that the new description could make it easier for Twitter Blue subscribers to impersonate celebrities, influencers, and more.

While the wording by itself makes Blue subs and legacy accounts indistinguishable, actual Legacy Verified accounts will be followed by the Twitter Verified account.