How to delete Instagram account on iPhone

If you’re done with using Instagram, or perhaps want to get rid of your old account and start an entirely new one, this is how to delete your account from an iPhone.

For years Instagram has been a staple of online content, both for people to share pictures and videos of their lives with their friends, or for influencers and big celebrities to update their fans on their work.

The app still has a very active userbase, but over the past few years, short-form video app TikTok has become the go-to for finding viral content and trends for many people.

And with Instagram pivoting their model to focus more on video, and TikTok adding their own stories feature, it looks as though some people are choosing to leave Instagram behind for good, or reinvent their presence on the app.

This has lead to many people deleting their accounts entirely.

Deleting an Instagram account from iPhone

If, for whatever reason, you want to delete your Instagram account from an iPhone, the process is relatively simple.

Open Safari on your iPhone. Go to the Delete Your Account page. Log into your account. Using the drop-down menu, select the reason that you are choosing to delete your account. Re-enter your password. Click ‘Permanently delete my account,’ then click again to confirm.

Going through this process will mean that you will not be able to reactivate this specific account, so if you decide that you want to use Instagram again you will need to create a new account.