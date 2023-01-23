Razzies 2023: Netflix’s Blonde slapped with eight nominations

The Razzies 2023 nominations have been announced, and Blonde, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie with Ana de Armas, is leading the way ahead of Pinocchio and Morbius.
The Razzies are the antithesis of the Oscars, even dubbing itself the “ugly cousin”, singling out and awarding the very worst in film across the year.
It’s intended as a mean-spirited laugh, although the ceremony has been the subject of controversy in recent years; for example, it created an entire category for Bruce Willis’ VOD movies, shortly before he shared his aphasia diagnosis, leading to a hasty U-turn.
This year, Blonde has led the pack with eight nominations, just ahead of Robert Zemeckis’ live-action Pinocchio remake – you can read our review here – and Morbius, Jared Leto’s meme-tastic vampire debut.
Razzies 2023 full nominations
Below, you can find the full list of nominations for the Razzies 2023.
This year’s ceremony has already been slammed for nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong for her performance in Firestarter, given she’s only 12 years old. Machine Gun Kelly, under the name Colson Baker, has also received multiple nominations – but nobody’s complaining about that.
Worst Picture
BlondeDisney’s PinocchioGood MourningThe King’s DaughterMorbius
Worst Actor
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good MourningPete Davidson, MarmadukeTom Hanks, Disney’s PinocchioJared Leto, MorbiusSylvester Stallone, Samaritan
Worst Actress
Ryan Kiera Armstrong, FirestarterBryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: DominionDiane Keaton, Mack & RitaKaya Scodelario, The King’s DaughterAlicia Silverstone, The Requin
Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel
BlondeBOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]Disney’s PinocchioFirestarterJurassic World: Dominion
Worst Supporting Actress
Adria Arjona, MorbiusLorraine Bracco, Disney’s PinocchioPenelope Cruz, The 355Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s DaughterMira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
Worst Supporting Actor
Pete Davidson, Good MourningTom Hanks, ElvisXavier Samuel, BlondeMod Sun, Good MourningEvan Williams, Blonde
Worst Screen Couple
Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good MourningBoth Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / BlondeTom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVISAndrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / BlondeThe Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)
Worst Director
Judd Apatow, The BubbleColson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good MourningAndrew Dominik, BlondeDaniel Espinosa, MorbiusRobert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio
Worst Screenplay
Blonde, written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol OatesDisney’s Pinocchio, screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)Good Mourning, “written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod SunJurassic World: Dominion, screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow & Derek ConnollyMorbius, screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless
Voting for Razzies members will open on February 24 and close on March 5, with winners for the 43rd ceremony set to be announced on March 11, one day before the Academy Awards.
You can find out how to watch this year’s Oscars here, and our predictions here.