Razzies 2023: Netflix’s Blonde slapped with eight nominations

The Razzies 2023 nominations have been announced, and Blonde, Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe movie with Ana de Armas, is leading the way ahead of Pinocchio and Morbius.

The Razzies are the antithesis of the Oscars, even dubbing itself the “ugly cousin”, singling out and awarding the very worst in film across the year.

It’s intended as a mean-spirited laugh, although the ceremony has been the subject of controversy in recent years; for example, it created an entire category for Bruce Willis’ VOD movies, shortly before he shared his aphasia diagnosis, leading to a hasty U-turn.

This year, Blonde has led the pack with eight nominations, just ahead of Robert Zemeckis’ live-action Pinocchio remake – you can read our review here – and Morbius, Jared Leto’s meme-tastic vampire debut.

Razzies 2023 full nominations

Below, you can find the full list of nominations for the Razzies 2023.

This year’s ceremony has already been slammed for nominating Ryan Kiera Armstrong for her performance in Firestarter, given she’s only 12 years old. Machine Gun Kelly, under the name Colson Baker, has also received multiple nominations – but nobody’s complaining about that.

Worst Picture

Blonde Disney’s Pinocchio Good Mourning The King’s Daughter Morbius

Worst Actor

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly), Good Mourning Pete Davidson, Marmaduke Tom Hanks, Disney’s Pinocchio Jared Leto, Morbius Sylvester Stallone, Samaritan

Worst Actress

Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Firestarter Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic Park: Dominion Diane Keaton, Mack & Rita Kaya Scodelario, The King’s Daughter Alicia Silverstone, The Requin

Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel

Blonde BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day & The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO] Disney’s Pinocchio Firestarter Jurassic World: Dominion

Worst Supporting Actress

Adria Arjona, Morbius Lorraine Bracco, Disney’s Pinocchio Penelope Cruz, The 355 Bingbing Fan, The 355 & The King’s Daughter Mira Sorvino, Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Worst Supporting Actor

Pete Davidson, Good Mourning Tom Hanks, Elvis Xavier Samuel, Blonde Mod Sun, Good Mourning Evan Williams, Blonde

Worst Screen Couple

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

Worst Director

Judd Apatow, The Bubble Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun, Good Mourning Andrew Dominik, Blonde Daniel Espinosa, Morbius Robert Zemeckis, Disney’s Pinocchio

Worst Screenplay

Blonde, written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates Disney’s Pinocchio, screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi) Good Mourning, “written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun Jurassic World: Dominion, screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Trevorrow, story by Trevorrow & Derek Connolly Morbius, screen story and screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless

Voting for Razzies members will open on February 24 and close on March 5, with winners for the 43rd ceremony set to be announced on March 11, one day before the Academy Awards.

You can find out how to watch this year’s Oscars here, and our predictions here.