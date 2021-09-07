Logan Paul accused of “ripping off” Adobe Stock images for NFT project

Logan Paul has been accused of using Adobe Stock images and photoshopping them into ‘art’ as part of his CryptoZoo NFT project, despite his team’s claims they’re “specifically designed.”
In August 2021, Logan Paul announced he was starting his own cryptocurrency project, CryptoZoo, which is described as an autonomous ecosystem where owners breed, collect, and trade hybrid animals via NFTs.
But while it’s been a hit among fans, the project has come under fire for allegedly using photoshopped Adobe Stock images.
A YouTuber named Coffeezilla, who describes himself as an “internet detective exposing scams,” dropped the accusations on Twitter.
“Logan Paul taking Adobe Stock photos and photoshopping a nose on for his crypto ‘art’ has a familiar energy,” he said.
“Don’t support this clown project. My guy is literally ripping off stock photos, and their ‘admin’ Ben Roth is lying about it.”
DON'T SUPPORT THIS CLOWN PROJECT. 🤡🤡🤡
My guy is literally ripping off stock photos and their "admin" Ben Roth is lying about it in the telegram. pic.twitter.com/Kh9gbE8w9z
— Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) September 7, 2021
In addition to the first example, which shows a stock image of a panda alongside its CryptoZoo variant, he shared some others, including one of a penguin and another of a lion.
“Obviously, they did this with most of the CryptoZoo animals. These guys are so predictable,” he said.
“How to make millions of dollars with NFTs? Step 1. Have fame. Step 2. Have Photoshop. Step 3. No shame. Step 4. Proft!”
These guys are so predictable. "Lion + Kitten = Litten"https://t.co/Pe3OmDL8sT pic.twitter.com/o73tiFhOti
— Coffeezilla (@coffeebreak_YT) September 7, 2021
Logan hasn’t responded to the accusations.
Still, it hasn’t seemed to slow down its momentum – not yet, anyway. It ranked seventh in total volume on OpenSea, an NFT marketplace, and he believes “the best is yet to come.”