Netflix rival has more than 200,000 movies & TV shows you can stream for free

For those unable to keep up with Netflix’s increasing subscription costs, Tubi is a free alternative with plenty of options on offer.

Netflix has been implementing a range of ongoing changes to its pricing structure, including scrapping its original Basic plan, which offered subscribers ad-free, HD access on one device for $9.99/month.

The option was replaced with two new plans: Standard (priced at $15.49/month) and Standard w/ Ads (priced at $6.99/month). However, previous subscribers of Basic were left frustrated when they lost access to their accounts prematurely unless they subscribed to one of the new options available.

This isn’t the first time users have expressed disappointment with the direction in which Netflix is going, previous crackdowns on password sharing and an array of canceled shows left many unimpressed. For those considering ending their subscription with the streamer, there is a free alternative to consider.

Article continues after ad

Fox Corporation’s content platform Tubi is an ad-supported streaming service that promises to be “free forever” with no subscription and plenty of movies, shows, and live TV on offer.

Article continues after ad

The site claims to host “the largest library in the entire streaming universe” and is compatible with a range of devices, including:

Android

iOS

Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Xfinity X1

Xbox

Samsung Smart TVs

Sony Smart TVs

PlayStation

The web

To gain access to Tubi’s range of content, users will have to register an account – a process that doesn’t include any costs. Signing up will have you join the existing 80 million monthly active users and get your hands on Tubi’s “deep library of over 200,000 movies and TV episodes”.

Article continues after ad

Some noteworthy considerations that may be considered offputting to some do exist though, such as Tubi not including any ad-free options and only providing a 720p streaming resolution cap.

As of now, the streamer is only available in the US, Canada, and Australia. However, BBC reported that Tubi will soon be expanding to the UK.