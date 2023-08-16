Can you do a pacifist run in Starfield?

Will it be possible to finish Starfield with a pacifist run? The developers provided fans with an answer during a Q&A session.

Non-lethal options have long served as the hallmark of a game with incredibly in-depth systems. The nature of games, however, means it’s often not feasible for a player to run through a 60-plus hour experience without taking at least a few lives.

Some titles pride themselves on making the impossible possible, though. The modern Deus Ex games boast Achievements/Trophies for those who can get through them without letting protagonist Adam Jensen kill anyone. In addition, those who choose not to kill in Dishonored unlock the “good” ending.

Starfield developer Bethesda Game Studios’ very own Skyrim allows players to go for non-lethal runs as well, though it’s a taxing experience by all accounts. So what might this mean for Starfield? Fortunately, developers have provided an answer.

Will it be possible to play Starfield as a pacifist?

On August 16, Bethesda Game Studios developers hosted a Starfield Q&A on Discord. ResetEra user vixolus compiled the full list of questions and answers into a single thread, which reveals several interesting details about the upcoming space epic.

One topic of discussion revolved around the potential of playing the game non-lethally. According to devs, a pacifist playthrough is out of the question; however, users will have the option to avoid violent conflict under certain circumstances.

In response to the pacifist mode inquiry, Starfield’s Lead Quest Designer, Will Shen, mentioned a “Speech Challenge game” that some players may want to take advantage of. He wrote:

“I can’t guarantee every mission can be completed in pacifist mode, but we do have a couple of systems that will help. One system is our Speech Challenge game, where you can persuade someone to do something like not fight you. The speech challenge game is added in specific scripted moments, and we try to add one into most quests where important characters confront you.”

Design Director Emil Pagliarulo chimed in as well, noting that talks of a non-lethal playthrough cropped up early in production. “We realized that, for various reasons, that wasn’t totally feasible,” Pagliarulo said.

The developer echoed Shen’s statement about persuasive dialogue, before mentioning Starfield will also boast non-lethal weapons. “Those can be used in certain situations, honestly a lot of situations, though I couldn’t comfortably say you can complete the entire game without any killing whatsoever.”

While players won’t get to play the peacemaker in Starfield’s Settled Systems, it seems that those inclined to practice nonviolence will get to do so on some occasions.