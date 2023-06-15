Starfield ships will include a “rage quit” button for players to hit at any moment

The upcoming Xbox first-party game Starfield is shaping up to be one of the most detailed space adventures of all time, with the ships that players can control and build even including a “rage quit” button.

During the recent Xbox Showcase, the big green machine showed off its exciting new lineup of first-party titles. The company is finally making good on its promise to bring in more exclusive content to its fans and the community.

However, arguably the biggest first-party game coming to Xbox, and one that fans have been eagerly anticipating for years now, is Starfield. The new Bethesda IP is set to have players exploring the most detailed and expansive look at outer space in recent years.

With some beautiful visuals and impressive open-world gameplay to boot, the game is likely to be a juggernaut release for the second half of 2023.

Bethesda Starfield will allow players to fully customize their own ships

As first reported by PC Gamer, brand new gameplay footage for Starfield gave players their best look yet at the flight mechanics of the game as well as how and what to expect from the various ships you’ll be able to design and control throughout the game. Some eagle-eyed players even spotted a little detail in one particular sequence.

Starfield to include a “rage quit” button in ships

During the footage, viewers are able to see some of the details found on the ship. These include various switches and buttons that one would expect to see on a ship of this style. However, some noticed one different button that is very unique. A rage quit button.

While it is unclear what this button does, it has now sparked a discussion throughout the Starfield community. Many guess it will be a self-destruct button that can destroy the ship when activated. However, the situations in which you would need to do this are still yet to be determined. It could also serve as an eject button, letting you abandon ship if all goes south.

Regardless, it’s a cool detail for Starfield, further cementing the notion that it will be a fully fleshed-out and detailed experience.

For all the latest Starfield news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.