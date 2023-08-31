Starfield fans can now obtain a dynamic background on their next-generation Xbox consoles, ahead of the game’s early access release. While there are tangible peripherals based on the game available on the market, this is one of the first integrations within the system software. Here’s how to get it on your Xbox.

The gaming community is buzzing with excitement as Bethesda, known for its rich open-world RPGs, prepares to release its latest interplanetary journey, Starfield. Known for creating expansive and intricate worlds, Bethesda is taking a bold step into unknown territory by bringing its trademark storytelling prowess to the universe.

As Bethesda’s first new intellectual property in almost two decades, Starfield exemplifies the studio’s commitment to developing original content. The game’s premise is based on the space exploration into the future, and it gives players the chance to assume the role of intergalactic explorers of the Constellation faction, in a carefully constructed sci-fi setting.

Fans have been able to purchase Starfield Xbox controllers and console wraps for several months prior to the game’s official release. Similarly, Bethesda released a Starfield Dynamic Background for Xbox Series X/S users just one day prior to the launch of early access. Here’s how you can get it.

Bethesda Starfield is made by the same masterminds that worked on Skyrim and Fallout 4.

How to get Starfield dynamic background on Xbox Series X/S

Bethesda and Microsoft released the official Starfield Dynamic Background for Xbox Series X/S on August 30, 2023 as a surprise freebie for players, to commemorate the launch of the game’s early access the following day. Microsoft has stepped up to the plate and provided Starfield fans with game-based dynamic backgrounds, similar to what PlayStation is known for providing its user base.

While you wait for the game’s release, you can now easily customize the background of your Xbox console’s user interface to reflect the Starfield universe. Here’s how to do that.

Launch your Xbox Series X/S console. Make sure you’re connected to the internet. Login to your Xbox account. Head over to your Xbox Settings menu. Go to Personalisation. Once there, click on My Backgrounds and then head over to Dynamic Backgrounds. You will now be able to see the Starfield background as the first option. Click on it and apply it. And you’re done!

Starfield releases on September 6, 2023 on PC and Xbox Series X/S

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Starfield Dynamic Background on your Xbox Series X/S consoles! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

