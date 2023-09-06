Best Starfield merch: Where to buy, apparel & special edition 

Starfield is Bethesda’s most anticipated release in years, and it’s launching alongside a wide variety of merch that can be found right now.

As expected for a new Bethesda release, players are coming in droves to explore the vast reaches of space that Starfield contains. While we might only be scratching the surface of what Starfield has to offer, there are already a number of ways for fans to expand their love for Starfield into the realms of merch.

Article continues after ad

For those of us with our heads in the stars and our wallets on hand, we’ll point you towards the best merch you can find for Starfield and where you can get your hands on it,

Article continues after ad

Best Starfield merch available now

Starfield Headset

Bethesda/Microsoft

The Starfield headset perfectly matches the game’s aesthetic and primary color scheme, bringing style and comfort back home from the stars.

Starfield Console Wrap

Bethesda/Microsoft

The Xbox One X Console wrap can turn your console into an intriguing display piece. Far from just a simple facelift, the console wrap transforms the look of your Xbox from a simple games machine into a piece of futuristic kit.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Berhesda/Microsoft

Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack

If you want to pore over the gorgeous designs that went into creating Starfield or get immersed in the game’s soundscapes in your day-to-day life, the digital artbook and soundtrack are for you. A lot of work has gone into making Starfield the immersive experience that it is, and these products bring part of that process to light.

Article continues after ad

Starfield Constellation Edition Chronomark Watch

Bethesda/Microsoft

The Starfield Constellation Special edition has early access to the game, bonus digital content, and an attractive steel book case. But the real star of the show here is undoubtedly the Chronomark watch.

Article continues after ad

Equipped with a number of features befitting Starfield’s exploratory nature – including a barometer and magnetometer – the Starfield Chronomark Watch is a tantalizing reason to splash out on the best version of the game currently available.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.