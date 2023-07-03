Switch 2 rumors sparked once again as hardware reportedly with developers

Switch 2 news hears up again as it’s claimed that a Spanish studio might already have development kits in-house, ready for the development of new titles.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has been rumored for the last three years now, and a new leak from Twitter user Nash Weedle has fanned those flames. It appears to indicate the development kits might be in possession of a Spanish studio.

Nintendo is currently not prepped to release a new console until 2024 at the very earliest. The CEO of Nintendo, Shuntaro Furukawa, mentioned this during an investor call.

Weedle claims that the hardware is in the final stages before it is shown to the public, with development studios now potentially readying titles for release.

Interestingly, Weedle also leaked Metroid Dread almost a full year before the trailer dropped. Connecting the dots, fans believe that the studio in question is MercurySteam, which developed Metroid Dread alongside Nintendo.

Nintendo has a deep relationship with MercurySteam, as the studio also remade Metroid 2 and originally released its Castlevania: Mirror of Fate exclusively on the 3DS.

Meanwhile, Spanish YouTuber Behind the Games, has said that the company in question is using the Switch Pro Controller to hide the fact they’re developing games on Nintendo’s next hardware, and that Nintendo wants to keep the controller design of the new console a closely guarded secret.

More speculation about a Switch 2 surfaces

More speculation has been tossed into the fray as well. Switch news scourer Doctre81, released a video a few days ago detailing Best Buy’s new subscription service. It specifically details that Switch owners will have access to a new buy two get one free for the foreseeable future.

While Doctre81 speculates this could indicate that the Switch 2 is on the horizon, it could also simply be due to excess physical stock in Best Buy’s warehouses.

Previous rumors have mostly stemmed from people searching through Nvidia’s codebase for recently released boards, some of which could power the Switch 2. Other leaks have also come from manufacturers working with Nintendo.

News has also reached reporter Jeff Grubb, however, it’s not known if this new hardware will be present at the rumored Nintendo Direct in July.

More recently, Ubisoft also mentioned that they wanted the last Mario+Rabbids game to launch alongside the Nintendo new hardware.