Stardew Valley Barns: Everything you need to know

Mastering some of the mechanics within Stardew Valley is going to go a long way when it comes to building your farm, and Barns are going to be key for all your needs!

Within any farming game like Stardew Valley, you’re going to want to make sure you’re using the right buildings to make as much gold/money as you possibly can.

Certain buildings are going to be key for this, and within Stardew Valley ones such as Barns are going to be a cornerstone for your home base.

There’s a lot you’re going to need to wrap your head around when it comes to Barns, and we’re going to break it all down for you!

Advertisement

Contents

What are Barns used for in Stardew Valley?

Barns are essentially a centralized hub for all of the animals you’ll accumulate within your save while playing Stardew Valley. They’re going to be an easy solution to handling all of the many animals you’ll have, as they’ll all be in one place rather than in separate enclosures.

Barns also unlock additional features for your player to use and test out. Aspects such as the Hay Hopper, which allow players to use the Barns hay from the silo.

As well, you’ll be able to breed certain animals that live inside the barn, enabling you to have an ample amount of a certain breed, if you’re successful in breeding them.

Advertisement

How to get a Barn in Stardew Valley?

If you’re in the market for one of these Barns for your village, you’re first going to want to accumulate enough material to build up a barn. There’s three types of Barns within the game, and each is going to increase what you need to unlock.

But, you’re first going to need the base Barn, and you’ll be able to purchase one via Robin, who is located at the Carpenter’s Shop in Pelican Town.

Not only are you going to need enough gold to purchase one, but you’ll also need to hand over some materials to Robin to begin the construction.

Advertisement

Below is a breakdown of the cost of each barn and how much gold/materials it’ll cost you!

Barn 6000 Gold 350 Wood 150 Stone

Big Barn 12,000 Gold 450 Wood 200 Stone

Deluxe Barn 25,000 Gold 550 Wood 300 Stone



As you can tell, it’s a steady increase the higher tier Barn you make. But, the benefits to each are plentiful, and we’re going to run over the differences now.

What are the types of Barns in Stardew Valley?

As noted above, players will have three options when it comes to the type of Barn their village has within the game.

The higher tier Barn you have, the more benefits you’ll be able to take advantage of. Aspects such as more animals within the Barn, and the type of animals are just a few conveniences to upgrading this building.

Advertisement

The main difference between the Deluxe Barn and the regular one is that the former offers players an auto-feeding mechanic, and you’ll also be able to hold Pigs/Sheep.

What animals stay in Barns?

Now that you got the basic premises of Barns, it’s also best to know what kind of animals you’ll be able to have within each Barn.

Below’s a breakdown of all the animals for each!

Barn Cow Ostrich

Big Barn Cow Ostrich Goat

Deluxe Barn Cow Ostrich Goat Pigs Sheep



The larger the Barn, the more animals you’ll be able to have, and certain types such as Pigs/Sheep will also reward the player with more gold and materials.

How to make gold with Barns in Stardew Valley

Alright so you now got a Barn with an assortment of animals, this is good and all, but you’re going to want to make back some of the money you spent on the Barn.

Advertisement

Each animal that you house within the Barn is going to offer some sort of material that you’ll have to harvest, which you can then sell back in Pelican Town for additional gold.

Here’s what each animal will produce and how much gold it’ll net you!

Cow Milk Turning this Milk into Cheese after seven days will sell for around 460 gold

Goats Milk Also can be turned into Cheese, which will sell for 800 gold

Pigs Truffles They’ll end up finding Truffles around the Barn, which can be turned into Truffle Oil and will sell for 1065 gold to upwards of 1200 gold

Ostrich Eggs These Eggs can be sold for 1200 gold, and turning one Egg into Mayonnaise can be worth up to 3800 gold

Sheep Wool Turning Sheep Wool can be used in making Cloth and sold for around 460 gold



So, that’s everything you need to know surrounding Barns in Stardew Valley and as you can probably tell, they’re well worth the troubles in the long haul.