Stardew Valley directory: Quick links to every guide

The gaming landscape is full of shooters and action-adventure games, but sometimes, you just yearn for a simpler life. That’s where Stardew Valley comes in. In it, you inherit a rundown farm, and it’s your job to restore it to its former glory. Set in the charming Pelican Town, the game tasks you with growing crops, raising animals, mining for resources, and building relationships with the people who live there.

From farming and fishing to relationships and combat, we’ve got guides that will help you settle into your new home, and who knows, you may even find love there too.

Farming guides

Stardew Valley sees you inherit a run-down farm, so if you want to improve it, grow crops, and start making money, you’ll need our guides to point you in the right direction.

Fishing guides

Whether you’re fishing for food, or just relaxing by the water, here are some handy tips to help you reel in a big one and make the catch of the day.

Characters & Relationships

There’s a lot of work to be done, both at your farm and in Pelican Town, but you should make sure to find time for the other townsfolk who live in the area. Who knows, you could end up marrying one of them!

Items

General guides

Our team of Stardew Valley experts

