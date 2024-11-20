Stardew Valley directory: Quick links to every guide

Stardew Valley directory: Quick links to every guideDexerto
Whether you’re a beginner looking for tips on starting your farm or a seasoned player seeking advanced strategies, our Stardew Valley directory is full of guides to help you thrive in Pelican Town.
The gaming landscape is full of shooters and action-adventure games, but sometimes, you just yearn for a simpler life. That’s where Stardew Valley comes in. In it, you inherit a rundown farm, and it’s your job to restore it to its former glory. Set in the charming Pelican Town, the game tasks you with growing crops, raising animals, mining for resources, and building relationships with the people who live there.
From farming and fishing to relationships and combat, we’ve got guides that will help you settle into your new home, and who knows, you may even find love there too.
Farming guides
Stardew Valley sees you inherit a run-down farm, so if you want to improve it, grow crops, and start making money, you’ll need our guides to point you in the right direction.
- Best Spring crops to farm
- Best Fall crops to farm
- Best Summer crops to farm
- 15 most profitable crops
- How to feed chickens
- 9 Stardew Valley farm layout ideas
- How to get Ancient Seeds
Fishing guides
Whether you’re fishing for food, or just relaxing by the water, here are some handy tips to help you reel in a big one and make the catch of the day.
- All Summer fish and where to find them
- How to catch Catfish
- How to catch Red Snapper
- How to catch Pufferfish
- How to catch Rainbow Trout
- How to catch Woodskip Fish
- Where to catch eel
- How to attach bait: All fishing rods explained
Characters & Relationships
There’s a lot of work to be done, both at your farm and in Pelican Town, but you should make sure to find time for the other townsfolk who live in the area. Who knows, you could end up marrying one of them!
- Haley guide: Gifts, Hearts events & marriage
- Abigail guide: Gifts, hearts events & marriage
- Alex guide: Gifts, hearts, questions & marriage
- Claire guide: Gifts, hearts events & marriage
- Can you marry other players in Stardew Valley?
Items
- How to get Iridium Ore: All recipes & locations
- How to get Hardwood
- How to get Moss
- How to get garlic and what it’s used for
- How to Get & Use Lightning Rod
- How to get Rabbit’s Foot
- How to get Oak Resin
- How to get Sap
- How to get Purple Mushrooms
- How to get Sweet Gem Berry
- How to get Prismatic Jelly
General guides
- Stardew Valley cheats: Best exploits & item codes
- Stardew Valley ultimate walkthrough
- How to upgrade tools
- How to find Mystery Boxes
- What is the Stardew Valley Scarecrow range? How to craft and get Deluxe Scarecrow
- How to get Mermaid’s Pendant
- What is the Skull Key? How to find and where to use
- Is Stardew Valley cross-platform? How to host multiplayer co-op games
- How to unlock the bus
- Best Stardew Valley mods to download
- What to do when ‘A train is passing through’
- 7 best games like Stardew Valley on Nintendo Switch
Our team of Stardew Valley experts
Our team has been hard at work building their new lives in Pelican Town, just to bring you the best Stardew Valley guides possible:
For more, check out our Stardew Valley news page.