Stardew Valley is one of the premier farming games out there right now, and within the game is an ample amount of events for players to partake in, such as the Fair that happens every Fall.

Originally released back in 2016, the game has been thriving since, as it draws a lot of comparison to other games such as Minecraft and Terraria.

Originally released back in 2016, the game has been thriving since, as it draws a lot of comparison to other games such as Minecraft and Terraria.

One of the aspects regarding Stardew Valley is the in-game events that the developers implement from time to time, and the Fair is one players will be looking to dive into.

We’re going to run over all you need to know about the Stardew Valley Fair!

What’s the Stardew Valley Fair?

The Fair is an in-game event that occurs every year around the same time for players to explore, and interact with. There’s an ample amount of content for players within this Fair, as there’ll be new attractions, vendors, and NPCs for players to talk to.

Players will also be able to partake in mini-games where you’ll earn Star Tokens, which can be exchanged for prizes at the counter. So, it’s basically a real-life carnival for players to explore such as ones we would see at Six Flags or a state fair.

When is the Stardew Valley Fair?

If you’re looking to jump into the Fair, and check out all the content within, then you’ll have to get ready. As every year, they implement the Fair on the 16th day of Fall every time this season occurs within the game.

You’ll be able to access this event through Pelican Town, as you’ll simply need to head to the Fair anytime between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm via the in-game time.

There’s a ton of mini-games that players will be able to play, and we’re going to run over all of them, along with the cost of each down below.

Fishing 50 gold

Slingshot 50 gold

Smashing Stone 0 gold

Fortune Teller 100 gold

Wheel 0 gold

Token Seller 50 gold Star Token



You’ll also be able to earn some prizes as we’ve noted above, and there’s great fun to be had within the Fair, and we recommend checking it out when you get the chance next Fall.