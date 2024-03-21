Stardew Valley 1.6: How to find & grow every new crop

Stardew Valley’s latest update has brought a slew of new features for fans of the game to sink their teeth into, including new crops. There are four new crops for players to plant on the farm. Here’s everything to know about finding and growing them.

The latest update for Stardew Valley gives the game a new lease of life, with a new farm layout, a bookseller to befriend, new festivals, and more. Of course, among all the new features added are brand-new crops players can grow on their farms.

There’s a total of four new crops for players to plant and tend. Carrots, Summer Squash, Broccoli and Powdermelon. However, none of the seeds for these crops can be bought from Pierre’s. Instead, players will have to find them while foraging and tilling.

Here’s everything to know about Stardew Valley’s new crops.

How to find seeds for new crops

Concerned Ape Players can find the seeds for the new crops by digging up artifact spots.

Like many items in Stardew Valley, the seasons affect when seeds for the new crops can be discovered and grown. Each new crop grows in a different season. Players can find new crop seeds during the right season by digging up artifact spots, which look like suspicious worms sticking out of the ground or harvesting windblown grass tufts.

Both spots will spawn randomly across the map. Artifact spots will drop either an artifact or a seed. Grass tufts are more likely to drop seeds for the new crops, but they’re much easier to spot during the winter season.

Another good tip is to search for seeds during the new transitional period between seasons for a chance to receive some of the next season’s seeds in advance. For example, when foraging for Carrot seeds during the last week of Spring, players have a chance to find Summer Squash seeds too.

Crop When to Find & Grow Time to Grow Carrots Spring 3 days Summer Squash Summer 6 days Broccoli Fall 8 days Powdermelon Winter 7 days

How to grow new crops in Stardew Valley

Each new crop can be planted during the season which corresponds to when its seeds are found. Powdermelon and Broccoli will take players the most time to grow, so stocking up on these seeds early using the new transitional week between seasons is a good move.

Developer, Concerned Ape, also teased the promise of Giant Crops back in October 2023. Although only the Qi Crop’s giant form was revealed then, there’s bound to be more hidden as a surprise within the latest update.

