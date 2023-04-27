How to open green barriers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Green barriers appear in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor very frequently and will initially stump you. If you want Cal to be able to traverse these doors, then read on for an easy solution.

In the same way that Fallen Order wanted players to find new upgrades and resources to open up new paths, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor progresses in a similar vein.

Cal still retains a ton of the abilities and powers he learned and acquired in the first game. However, there are still many things for our humble Jedi to learn in his bid to thwart the dastardly empire. When he’s not being a part-time botanist or playing Holotactics, he’s exploring.

It’s inevitable that you’re going to clash with green barrier doors across the game’s various planets. At first, they will seem like an impossible obstacle, but as always, there is an easy answer.

Can you open green barriers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

No, you can’t open green door barriers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. From the start of the game until the end of it, green barriers will be a constant. However, there is a way around them, and we’ll move onto that solution below.

How to access green barrier doors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

To get Cal through green barrier doors in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you’ll need to keep playing the game until you obtain Merrin’s Charm and gain the ability to dash through them.

This will occur once you’re on the planet Jedha and you’re attempting to reach Jedha’s Pilgrim’s Sanctuary location. This is a main story mission that you will eventually come to and you’ll be fully aware of the fact.

During the mission, Cal gets to a point where he needs to pass through one of the aforementioned green barriers. Merrin realizes this and gives Cal the ability to do so – becoming a permanent feature of Cal’s arsenal.

Once you’ve completed this mission, you can now go back and access any green barriers that were previously off-limits. Naturally, any subsequent ones you come across will be a piece of cake for you to negotiate.

That’s it! A simple and easy guide on green barriers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. We also have many other guides to help you out in the game too:

