What are Jedi Meditation Chambers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has added a lot of new features to the sequel, and one curious new aspect is the inclusion of the new Jedi Meditation Chambers. So, let’s run through these interesting rooms and the purpose they serve.

A ton of questions have been directed at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s new content and what it’s trying to do to make itself stand out from the successful first game. To that point, fans have been intrigued by the new Jedi Meditation Chambers.

Whereas the question of the game being open-world and if there’s fast travel are regular queries, the emergence of Jedi Meditation Chambers looks like an exciting new addition.

This quick guide will break these new chambers down and explain what they do, as well as the rewards you can get for completing them.

What do Jedi Meditation Chambers do in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Jedi Meditation Chambers are essentially big puzzle rooms in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that require players to use the Force. You’ll have to utilize platforming, and various other abilities to solve a room filled with obstacles and hindrances. Not only that, but a helping of lateral thinking and intuition will go a long way to clearing these brainteasers.

They have been favorably compared to the Shrines in Breath of the Wild which also had players using everything the game had taught them to overcome some tricky puzzles and head-scratching riddles.

What rewards can you get for completing Jedi Meditation Chambers?

What exactly do you get for overcoming these puzzles? Well, the successful completion of a Jedi Meditation Chamber will reward players with items such as cosmetics to change Cal’s appearance, and dress him up as you like. Perks that can be used to adjust your gameplay and improve various aspects of our protagonist are also on offer for completing these puzzles.

It appears as if the majority of these rooms will be optional, so it’ll be down to the will of the player to decide how many they want to pursue alongside the main story and other side content.

