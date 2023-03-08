Can you ride mounts in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks like it will improve a lot of what made the original so loved, but will Respawn Entertainment include ridable mounts this time?

Serving as a sequel to the smash-hit 2019 original, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is trying to emulate every area that made Fallen Order so desirable.

Questions have been regularly thrown the game’s way about whether or not it will feature fast travel to speed up backtracking. To further improve the franchise’s mobility, fans are also questioning if there will be any ridable mounts for Cal Kestis to utilize.

We’re here to answer these questions for you today.

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have ridable mounts?

Game Director Stig Asmussen has already confirmed to GamesRadar that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will indeed include ridable mounts in the game, quickening the pace at which players can travel.

One of the biggest complaints directed at Jedi Fallen was that traversal was a bit difficult at times and it was time-consuming to revisit previous locations. To amend some of these issues, the new entry will have the ability to ride certain creatures in the game, especially to cope with the game’s more open-world elements.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Which creatures can you ride in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

In the early footage for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, fans have already seen Cal being flown through the air via a Pterodactyl-looking creature, and also taming a larger land creature that he’ll be able to ride at great speeds.

Article continues after ad

Details on them are quite scarce right now, but even just this sneak peek tells us that exploration is going to be made quicker and easier whether it’s by land or using aerial means.

Once we know more about the official names of the mounts as well as additional ones that Cal can ride we’ll be sure to update this handy guide for you.

For more guides and content regarding Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, we have many more guides for you to check out below:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor editions & pre-order bonuses | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on EA Play? | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have co-op or multiplayer? | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Steam Deck? | Is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming to Xbox Game Pass? | When does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take place? Timeline explained | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have microtransactions? | What are Jedi Meditation Chambers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?