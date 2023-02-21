Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have fast travel?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will presumably look to improve on its predecessor in every way shape and form, but will the highly requested fast travel function be one of the changes incorporated into the sequel?

After some skepticism about the nature of the game following Star Wars Battlefront II, Fallen Order ended up being a big success for EA and Respawn Entertainment. As a result, fans are getting a big-time sequel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

As is the case with many sequels, Respawn will surely look to take into account feedback about their first foray into the Star Wars empire and make the follow-up bigger and better.

One of the aspects of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that was criticized was the lack of fast travel with players having to backtrack a great deal in some areas. So, will Survivor learn from this and add some kind of fast travel feature to the new game?

Respawn Entertainment

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have fast travel?

Players that want to reduce their backtracking and repeated exploring will be pleased to know that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will include fast travel this time around.

Official confirmation came from the mouth of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Game Director Stig Asmussen who said: “We will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A. The fast travel is point-to-point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between.”

So, not only will Survivor be getting conventional fast travel as seen in a lot of RPG and open-world games, but players will also be getting ridable mounts to speed up real-time traveling as well.

Both of these additions should probably see a lot of fluid gameplay for fans to enjoy and speed everything up from exploring to looking for collectibles to fully complete the game.

