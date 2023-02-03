Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dev confirms much-requested fast travel feature

According to director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature the much-coveted fast travel feature and rideable mounts.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order more or less constituted the game that series faithful had long dreamed of playing. The game’s intense combat encounters, fun exploration, and exciting story felt like a breath of fresh air to those burned by EA’s other Star Wars-branded experiences.

But not everything in Fallen Order warranted praise, for as much as players loved its Metroidvania-centric level design, backtracking too often proved a pain.

Much of that pain stemmed from the title’s appalling lack of a fast travel system. Fortunately, it seems developer Respawn Entertainment won’t make the same mistake twice.

Yes, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will have fast travel

In an interview for the next issue of Play Magazine, which releases on February 14, director Stig Asmussen confirmed the Star Wars Jedi sequel will include fast travel. Rideable mounts count as another new addition, the developer revealed.

Asmussen told Play Magazine (via GamesRadar), “we will feature both fast travel and rideable creatures to help players quickly get from point A to B, and back to A. The fast travel is point-to-point, and the rideable creatures offer a way to quickly negotiate between points and explore what is in between.”

Fallen Order players who regularly found themselves frustrated when backtracking will no doubt appreciate fast travel in Jedi Survivor.

At the time of writing, however, Electronic Arts and developer Respawn have yet to show off how the new system functions. The wait to see it in action will go on for a while longer, too, given Jedi Survivor’s six-week delay.

Instead of launching in mid-March as initially planned, the Star Wars Jedi sequel will now arrive on Friday, April 28.