Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have co-op or multiplayer?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor looks to be an ambitious sequel to the smash-hit 2019 success – Fallen Order. One of the game’s defining qualities was its single-player driven campaign, so will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor follow suit, or will it perhaps feature co-op or multiplayer?

One of the things that was immediately striking about Fallen Order was that it was completely single-player with absolutely no multiplayer elements to be seen. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the big, upcoming sequel, and the game’s trailers are very promising.

Amongst all the questions about whether or not the title will have fast travel or if it’ll come to Xbox Game Pass, Star Wars fans are wondering, will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor include co-op or a competitive multiplayer component this time around?

Article continues after ad

Respawn Entertainment

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have multiplayer or co-op?

Unless something drastically changes, it appears as if EA and Respawn Entertainment are quite happy to keep Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as a single-player-only title in a similar vein to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

A quick visit to the official Star Wars website can take fans to a page detailing the new game in the Star Wars Jedi franchise and it features a sentence that all but confirms the direction of the new entry.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

”The story of Cal Kestis continues in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a third person galaxy-spanning action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. This narratively-driven, single player title picks up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and follows Cal’s increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.”

Article continues after ad

With the game now being so close to release, unless there are any further delays to the game, we would fully expect Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to launch as a solo-focused adventure.

That wraps up our quick and easy guide about the potential existence of multiplayer or co-op in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. For more information on the game, we have many other articles to check out:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Requirements – Minimum & recommended specs | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor editions & pre-order bonuses | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on Nintendo Switch? | Will Star Wars Jedi: Survivor be on EA Play? | Star Wars Jedi: Survivor voice cast – All voice actors and roles