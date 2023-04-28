Can you ride vehicles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor makes plenty of new additions to the series, but players are wondering if vehicles are one of them. From Speeders to X-Wings to AT-STs, Star Wars has tons of memorable vehicles, so let’s take a look at their availability in the game.

We commented in our review that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor improved on Jedi Fallen Order in almost every way. This includes much-needed features such as fast travel and mounts. These are all designed to speed up the pace of the game and make exploration more accessible.

However, in terms of travel, it does beg the question, can Cal ride vehicles in the game? Throughout the franchise’s illustrious history, we’ve seen a rich collection of stunning vehicles. After all, are you really a Star Wars fan unless you love seeing the Millenium Falcon tearing through the sky?

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has really improved the concept of travel in the games, so let’s run through this all-important question for you today.

Respawn Entertainment

Does Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have vehicles to ride?

Technically yes, Cal does get to ride a vehicle at some point during Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Unfortunately, the experience is only a brief one and is over in less than 5 minutes.

Doing our best to avoid spoilers, we can confirm that Cal gets to ride a Speeder Bike on the planet Jedha. The section comes as part of a crucial point in the game’s narrative and lets Cal ride at high speed in pursuit of a target.

Other than this one-off opportunity, Respawn Entertainment restricts the use of travel to just the game’s mounts and fast travel. This might come as a disappointment to some players that are keen to ride around in their favorite vehicles.

This is always something that the devs could look to address if they make a third game. Until then, we’ll keep you afloat of any updates or changes in this department.

That’s everything you need to know about vehicles in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor! For more information on the game, check out more guides we’ve whipped up for you:

