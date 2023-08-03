Roblox My Hero Battlegrounds codes (August 2023): Free gems

Roblox My Hero Battlegrounds is one of the popular games based on the iconic anime My Hero Academia. In order to acquire distinctive abilities from spins, players in the game must collect gems. Here are some codes that can grant you those for free as of August 2023.

Roblox’s My Hero Battlegrounds is an enthralling game that transports players into a world of superpowers, epic conflicts, and heroic deeds. This action-packed Roblox game provides an immersive experience by allowing players to assume the roles of extraordinary characters and unleash their distinct abilities in intense battlegrounds.

Once players have selected their hero, they embark on a voyage to harness their superpowers and hone their combat abilities. However, you must earn gems by winning encounters in order to acquire the most potent powers through spins.

To ease the grind, there are certain codes that can help you get those for free. Here’s a list of all the codes you can redeem in Roblox as of August 2023.

Roblox Redeem spins and unlock powers to defeat your enemies in the game.

Working Roblox My Hero Battlegrounds Codes in August 2023

Here’s a list of working My Hero Battlegrounds Codes:

CODE ITEMS SAV1K 125 Gems 6KLIKES 150 Gems CREMATION 200 Gems RANKED 100 Gems 5KLIKES 300 Gems 4000LIKES 100 Gems 1MILVISITS 500 Gems EMOTESRELEASE 100 Gems

Expired Roblox My Hero Battlegrounds Codes in August 2023

As of August 3, 2023, there are only three expired codes in My Hero Battlegrounds. You can use all the previous codes listed above to redeem the corresponding rewards in Roblox.

CODE ITEMS CODESRELEASE! 400 Gems SORRYFORANOTHERSHUTDOWN1 100 Gems 1400LIKES 150 Gems

However, as soon as a working code is no longer valid, we’ll update this article to reflect that.

Roblox Redeem a working code to get free gems for spins in the game.

How to redeem My Hero Battlegrounds Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in My Hero Battlegrounds in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open My Hero Battlegrounds on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the Codes button on the bottom left of your screen and click on it. Once there, enter a working code in the Insert Code Here box from the list above. Press the Confirm button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s My Hero Battlegrounds codes grant access to several gems that are useful for becoming the most powerful player in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about My Hero Battlegrounds codes in Roblox for August 2023.

