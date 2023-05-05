Roblox Sword Fighters Simulator codes (May 2023): Free Boosts and more

Sword Fighters Simulator is an exciting experience for players who like melee combat, specifically using a mighty sword and own a dynamic arsenal of powerful blades and rare pets. However, you’ll need coins and boosts to unlock them all. So, here are all the codes you can redeem in May 2023.

For those who enjoy games that put their melee combat skills to the test, Sword Fighters Simulator on Roblox is a must-try. Defeating your foes is as easy as clicking the mouse and slashing the air with your sword as fast as you can.

As you go, you’ll face increasingly difficult foes, each of whom will drop better weapons and coins you can spend to increase your character’s level and purchase the game’s greatest pets via hatching eggs. Similar gameplay may be seen in Roblox games like Boku No Roblox and Stand Proud.

But if you want to become the best Sword Slayer, you’ll need plenty of gold and boosts to buy the strongest weapons and pets you can find. It may be challenging to obtain most of them, but there are codes available that will allow you to do so for free.

Here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Sword Fighters Simulator in May 2023.

Contents

Roblox Corporation

Working Roblox Sword Fighters Simulator Codes in May 2023

Here’s a list of working Sword Fighters Simulator codes:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Code Items SHUTDOWNX2POWER 30-minute Power Boost X2POWERKOREA 10-minute Power Boost X2POWER20MIN 20-minute Power Boost STRIKER 10-minute Damage Boost SORRYSHUT1 2x 15-minute Power Boosts Sharpen Free Boost GETRICH 10-minute Coin Boost Dungeons 10-minute Coin Boost Spraden 5-minute Coin Boost Kolapo 5-minute Coin Boost STRONGEST 10-minute Coin Boost CELESTIAL 10-minute Luck Boost FeelingLucky 10-minute Luck Boost

Expired Roblox Sword Fighters Simulator Codes

As of yet, there’s only one expired code in Roblox Sword Fighters Simulator. We’ll keep updating this list as soon as any working code expires.

Code Items RICH Free Coins

Roblox Corporation

How to redeem Sword Fighters Simulator Codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Sword Fighters Simulator in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Sword Fighters Simulator on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Locate the Shop button on the left side of your screen and click on it. Once a new window appears, select the Codes tab denoted by the Twitter icon. Click on Redeem and enter a working code in the box from the list above. Press Enter to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, Roblox’s Sword Fighters Simulator codes grant access to an array of weapons and pets that enables you to be the most powerful fighter in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Sword Fighters Simulator codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes Roblox music codes | Ro Ghoul codes