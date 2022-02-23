Roblox Ninja Legends codes (February 2022) – How to get free Gems, Chi & more

Ninja Legends codes can help you get some free Gems, Chi, and Souls to level up your character quickly and unlock additional upgrades. In February 2022, there are a handful of codes available for you to redeem.

Scriptbloxian Studios’ Roblox-based Ninja Legends features a unique setting where you can train your in-game character and level up to unlock additional upgrades. Various tasks are available to perform that can earn you in-game resources which go towards leveling up your character quickly.

Codes in Ninja Legends offer you resources that you can claim for free by simply redeeming them in the game. The rewards claimed from these codes can then be used towards upgrading your character even quicker. We’ve gathered together every available code for February 2022.

Ninja Legends codes in Roblox (February 2022)

Below are all of the currently active Ninja Legends codes that you can redeem. These codes have been checked and confirmed to be working in-game as of February 23, 2022.

With 37 codes currently active, more rewards such as Chi or Gems might be made available, so make sure to check back soon if you’re looking for more.

Code Rewards epictrain15 15 Minutes Auto-Training roboninja15 15 Minutes Auto-Training christmasninja500 500 Gems zenmaster15k 15,000 Chi innerpeace5k 5,000 Chi skyblades10k 10,000 Chi darkelements2000 2,000 Chi silentshadows1000 1,000 Chi omegasecrets5000 5,000 Chi ultrasecrets10k 10,000 Chi elementmaster750 750 Chi secretcrystal1000 1,000 Chi skymaster750 750 Chi legends700m 1,200 Chi dojomasters500 500 Chi dragonlegend750 750 Chi zenmaster500 500 Chi epicelements500 500 Chi goldninja500 500 Chi goldupdate500 500 Chi legends500m 1,000 Chi senseisanta500 500 Chi blizzardninja500 500 Chi mythicalninja500 500 Chi legendaryninja500 500 Chi shadowninja500 500 Chi legends200M 1,100 Chi epicflyingninja500 500 Chi flyingninja500 500 Chi dragonwarrior500 500 Chi swiftblade300 300 Chi DesertNinja250 250 Chi fastninja100 100 Chi epicninja250 250 Chi masterninja750 1,000 Chi sparkninja20 20 Souls soulhunter5 5 Souls

You should note that the amount of Chi you receive from each code might vary from the amount mentioned in the list. This is because the amount of Chi you receive is impacted by the multiplier of your own character’s level.

How to redeem Ninja Legends codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Ninja Legends is fairly simple to do, and can be accomplished by following a series of short steps:

Head over to the official Ninja Legends page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Click on the big blue Codes button on the side of the screen.

on the side of the screen. You’ll see a pop-up on your screen with a space marked ‘ Type Code Here’ .

. Copy and paste any of the codes from the list above and click on ‘ENTER’ to redeem your rewards.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards autotrain15 15 Minutes Auto-Train epicsensei500 500 Chi launch100 100 Coins darktrain30 30 Minutes Auto-Train

What are Ninja Legends codes used for in Roblox?

These codes are essential to use for both new players and veterans alike, as redeeming them will make it much easier for you to upgrade your character and unlock even more additional upgrades.

As your character progresses through the levels, the amount of resources and training required to further level up will also gradually increase. Therefore, it is highly advised for you to redeem all of the active Ninja Legends codes as soon as you can before they are deactivated.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Ninja Legends codes in Roblox for February 2022.

