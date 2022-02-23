 Roblox Ninja Legends codes (February 2022) - How to get free Gems, Chi & more - Dexerto
Logo
Roblox

Roblox Ninja Legends codes (February 2022) – How to get free Gems, Chi & more

Published: 23/Feb/2022 17:33

by Titas Khan
Scriptbloxian Studios/Roblox

Share

Ninja Legends codes can help you get some free Gems, Chi, and Souls to level up your character quickly and unlock additional upgrades. In February 2022, there are a handful of codes available for you to redeem.

Scriptbloxian Studios’ Roblox-based Ninja Legends features a unique setting where you can train your in-game character and level up to unlock additional upgrades. Various tasks are available to perform that can earn you in-game resources which go towards leveling up your character quickly.

Codes in Ninja Legends offer you resources that you can claim for free by simply redeeming them in the game. The rewards claimed from these codes can then be used towards upgrading your character even quicker. We’ve gathered together every available code for February 2022.

Advertisement

Contents

art for ninja legends in roblox
Scriptbloxian Studios/Roblox
Make sure to collect all the resources you can to upgrade your character in Ninja Legends.

Ninja Legends codes in Roblox (February 2022)

Below are all of the currently active Ninja Legends codes that you can redeem. These codes have been checked and confirmed to be working in-game as of February 23, 2022.

With 37 codes currently active, more rewards such as Chi or Gems might be made available, so make sure to check back soon if you’re looking for more.

Code Rewards
epictrain15 15 Minutes Auto-Training
roboninja15 15 Minutes Auto-Training
christmasninja500 500 Gems
zenmaster15k 15,000 Chi
innerpeace5k 5,000 Chi
skyblades10k 10,000 Chi
darkelements2000 2,000 Chi
silentshadows1000 1,000 Chi
omegasecrets5000 5,000 Chi
ultrasecrets10k 10,000 Chi
elementmaster750 750 Chi
secretcrystal1000 1,000 Chi
skymaster750 750 Chi
legends700m 1,200 Chi
dojomasters500 500 Chi
dragonlegend750 750 Chi
zenmaster500 500 Chi
epicelements500 500 Chi
goldninja500 500 Chi
goldupdate500 500 Chi
legends500m 1,000 Chi
senseisanta500 500 Chi
blizzardninja500 500 Chi
mythicalninja500 500 Chi
legendaryninja500 500 Chi
shadowninja500 500 Chi
legends200M 1,100 Chi
epicflyingninja500 500 Chi
flyingninja500 500 Chi
dragonwarrior500 500 Chi
swiftblade300 300 Chi
DesertNinja250 250 Chi
fastninja100 100 Chi
epicninja250 250 Chi
masterninja750 1,000 Chi
sparkninja20 20 Souls
soulhunter5 5 Souls

You should note that the amount of Chi you receive from each code might vary from the amount mentioned in the list. This is because the amount of Chi you receive is impacted by the multiplier of your own character’s level.

How to redeem Ninja Legends codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Ninja Legends is fairly simple to do, and can be accomplished by following a series of short steps:

Advertisement

  • Head over to the official Ninja Legends page and click on the green button to launch the game.
  • Click on the big blue Codes button on the side of the screen.
  • You’ll see a pop-up on your screen with a space marked ‘Type Code Here’.
  • Copy and paste any of the codes from the list above and click on ‘ENTER’ to redeem your rewards.
in-game screenshot of page where you can redeem codes in Ninja Legends
Scriptbloxian Studios
Head to this menu in Ninja Legends to redeem your Roblox codes.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards
autotrain15 15 Minutes Auto-Train
epicsensei500 500 Chi
launch100 100 Coins
darktrain30 30 Minutes Auto-Train

What are Ninja Legends codes used for in Roblox?

These codes are essential to use for both new players and veterans alike, as redeeming them will make it much easier for you to upgrade your character and unlock even more additional upgrades.

As your character progresses through the levels, the amount of resources and training required to further level up will also gradually increase. Therefore, it is highly advised for you to redeem all of the active Ninja Legends codes as soon as you can before they are deactivated.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Ninja Legends codes in Roblox for February 2022.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

Advertisement

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Slayers Unleashed codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | MTG Arena codes | Funky Friday codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite | Archero promo codes | NBA 2K22 locker codes | Honkai Impact codes | Murder Mystery 2 codes | Grand Piece Online codes | My Hero Mania codes | Mobile Legends: Bang Bang codes | Demon Slayer RPG 2 codes | Cookie Run: Kingdom codes | Rocket League codes | Boku No Roblox Remastered codes | Island Royale codes | Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel codes | Idle Heroes codes | Bad Business codes | Ro Ghoul codes | NBA 2K Mobile codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes | Reaper 2 codes | Call of Duty creator codes | Clash Royale creator codes | Warframe promo codes

Advertisement
Advertisement