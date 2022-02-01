Roblox Murder Mystery 2 codes (February 2022) – How to get free knives & pets

If you’re looking to upgrade your arsenal in Roblox’s Murder Mystery 2, these MM2 codes will get you equipped with the coolest knives and pets that are currently up for grabs in February 2022.

Roblox developer Nikilis’ Murder Mystery 2 follows a similar format to games like Among Us and Town of Salem, where players get assigned a role and are asked to play their part as either an Innocent, a Murderer, or the Sheriff.

The game revolves around Innocents avoiding the killer, the Murderer being sneaky enough to not alert them, and the Sheriff having to make heads-or-tails out of the resulting mess.

Our list of MM2 codes gives players a chance to look their best and use the coolest weapons as they navigate through the web of deception and intrigue. If you’re on the hunt for a new knife or a cool pet, we’ve gathered together all the available codes that are available to redeem for February 2022.

Updated February 1, 2022, to check for new codes.

Murder Mystery 2 codes in Roblox (February 2022)

There are currently no active codes in Murder Mystery 2. This was verified on February 1, 2022, and will be checked every week.

As new codes are made available in the game, we’ll be sure to update you right here.

Code Items – –

How to redeem MM2 codes in Roblox

The redeem codes menu in MM2 is easy to miss if you don’t know where to look. Follow along with these steps to make things a little easier:

Go to the Murder Mystery 2 experience on the Roblox hub.

on the Roblox hub. Launch the game and wait for it to drop you in.

Once you’re in-game, press the ‘ Inventory ‘ button on the left of your screen.

‘ button on the left of your screen. When the inventory window pops ups, locate ‘ EnterCode ‘ at the bottom-right of your screen.

‘ at the of your screen. Click on it and input the code that you want to redeem.

After entering the code, hit the ‘Redeem‘ button.

That’s it! These rewards should now be automatically applied.

Full list of Murder Mystery 2 expired codes

As MM2 codes from the table above expire, they will then be moved into the table below.

Code Items COMB4T2 Combat II Knife NatureUpdate 500 gold AL3X Knife (purple) SUBo Knife (green) D3NIS Knife (dark blue) CORL Knife (blue) SK3TCH Knife (orange) PRISM Knife (silver)

What are MM2 codes used for in Roblox?

Codes in Murder Mystery 2 are essential for any player, allowing you to unlock special in-game rewards for no additional cost.

Whether that’s a new knife, free Gold, or a pet, these items are typically only available as codes and are unable to be found anywhere else in the game.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Murder Mystery 2 codes in Roblox for February 2022.

