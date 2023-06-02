Roblox is banning players for typing “W” and they’re furious about it

Roblox users were taken aback following the newest update when they began getting banned for typing the letter “W” in the game’s chat. The players vented their rage about the stringent action on social media.

Roblox’s player community has voiced strong opinions about the metaverse platform’s evolution throughout the years. Whether it’s a tweak to the avatar mechanics or a shift in the way players talk to one another, gamers are always looking for ways to improve their experiences.

Roblox now offers three different types of chat for its users: voice chat, bubble chat, and text chat. The game provides a means of player-to-player conversation, but there are regulations in place to prevent the use of inappropriate phrases.

Developers have found a reason for permanently banning players in the past for using obscene language or symbols in chat. However, Roblox has just begun banning players that use the letter “W” in chat, and users are understandably outraged.

Roblox Players are outraged following account bans over using W in chat

What does “W” stand for in Roblox chat?

The letter “W” in Roblox chat means “Win.” As a symbol of a successful game or other triumphant occasion, the letter is frequently used by players. As the game nears its conclusion, Roblox players will often use this slang term to celebrate their victory and brag in front of their rivals.

But other gamers are upset about the widespread bans on accounts for using the letter “W” in text or bubble chat, claiming that it may indicate anything and so shouldn’t be grounds for a ban.

Roblox players get furious over bans on typing “W” in chat

Roblox is issuing account bans for a day to users who use the letter “W” in the game chat. This was brought to light by a Roblox user on Reddit as they shared an image of the ban message, issued due to a simple action that they thought was “the worst mistake” of their life.

Upon seeing the post shared by the banned individual, a user replied to their original post by stating how W is a simple alphabet and deeming it as offensive or bullying material is unfair. Adding to the conversation, another user chimed in their views by taking a dig at the game’s mod by saying, “Roblox moderation is one of the most broken things I have ever seen”.

However, others saw this as an opportunity to take a dig at the mods on Reddit by replacing original letters with W and making phrases like, “Wake up & smell the woses” and “Woger Woger”.

While there has been no official word from Roblox support on the indicted ban, the platform is soon to introduce Relaxed Text Filtering which will further allow players to use acronyms like “LOL”, “LMAO” etc. in chat once they verify their age to be at least 13 yrs old.