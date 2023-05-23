IShowSpeed accidentally buys a Roblox Fedora for $170,000

IShowSpeed bought a Midnight Blue Sparkle Time Fedora in Roblox for around $170,000 live on stream by accident.

To the layman, seeing a Roblox fedora selling for thousands of dollars is absurd. However, those who know the massive history of fedora’s and its exclusivity would know how much of a statement certain ones are.

Infamously, the Classic Roblox Fedora, the first fedora added to the game, sells for thousands in the resale market. Hats and fedoras like it sell for thousands due to the exclusivity and amount that was ever released.

And one such fedora was the Midnight Blue Sparkle Time fedora, which there only was 100 released, which IShowSpeed accidentally bought live on stream for 14 million Robux.

During a stream, a viewer goaded Speed into checking out the fedora on his Discord while he was checking out expensive Roblox items.

Seeing the price, Speed decided it would be funny to bait his viewers into thinking he was going to purchase the fedora but back out at the confirmation screen.

However, he did not realize what he was about to click on was the confirmation button, and unwittingly made one of the most expensive fedora purchases at 14,000,000 Robux. This barely reaches the most expensive fedora at 15,000,000 Robux a piece.

It’s quite clear Speed did not mean to purchase it with the almost 19,000,000 Robux he had in his account. “No, I gotta refund” he shouted.

After much shouting he said, “Oh my god, I thought it was going to ask for a verification, why didn’t it ask for a verification?”

According to a Robux calculator, it would cost approximately $175,000 to purchase the 14,000,000 Robux needed to buy the fedora. However, it is possible to resell it, but Speed won’t be making much of his money back.

Content creators can qualify to convert their Robux for real money, called DevEx. However, when converting there are deductions due to rate conversion and taxes. In total its actual value is $49,000 when converted through DevEx. A far cry from the amount he had spent.