Roblox dating: how will it work?

Roblox is currently comprised of 17+ mature experiences, and based on the roadmap for the future of the platform revealed at RDC 2023, it appears that dating experiences that allow players to form real-world connections will soon be available. Despite the ongoing criticism and debate in the community, here is what we know about how it will function.

Popular online platform for user-generated games and experiences Roblox is frequently associated with family-friendly content and inventive gameplay. However, Roblox has expanded in recent years to include a variety of mature experiences designed for users aged 17 and older.

Roblox’s desire to appeal to a broader audience is one of the driving forces behind the emergence of 17+ experiences. The platform’s potential for social interaction and creativity has attracted a large number of mature users.

Roblox Each game has the above description to identify them as 17+ experiences.

Moreover, it has also introduced a system that allows developers to create experiences with mature themes and content in order to accommodate these older users.

However, with the presentation of Roblox’s future roadmap at RDC 2023, Builderman David Baszucki (CEO, Roblox Corporation) revealed his predictions, which included the addition of 17+ dating experiences to the platform.

Here is what we currently know about how dating in Roblox will function.

Roblox dating experiences and how will they work

In his keynote address at the most recent RDC 2023, which was held in San Francisco, CA on September 8th and 9th, 2023, the Builderman announced several upcoming platform features. From the game’s release on the Meta and PlayStation platforms to the soon-to-arrive calling feature, the roadmap left the community excited.

However, when he began discussing his top 10 predictions for Roblox in the next five years and what it could achieve, the introduction of 17+ dating experiences that players will use to meet virtually and form real-life relationships, was one of the points that received mixed reception.

Since then, the internet has been in a commotion, with some speculating a “Tinder-style app” is coming to Roblox. However, the Builderman clearly stated that these will be creator-made experiences that will concentrate on 17+ age-verified users forming real relationships with other users, thereby bringing the metaverse experience closer to reality.

These experiences will also present virtual events such as movie screenings, concerts, mixers, and more where the mature audience on the platform can connect and spend quality time getting to know one another better, resulting in the formation of an actual connection.

Roblox To access 17+ experiences, users will need to verify their age on the platform.

However, the player community did not take this lightly and started worrying about the younger audience who might be exposed to the ill side of these experiences.

One such user said, “I remember playing Roblox as kid but this has gone too far”. Another one chimed in to comment, “Stay away from my kids. Straight out. Ok? Cool. Now , this is just strange.”

While there are still 17+ experiences on the platform that allow mature audiences to meet and share a safe space, Roblox has assured its community that everyone will have a well-moderated experience during gameplay, where voice and chat interactions are safe.

There you have it, that's everything you need to know about dating experiences in Roblox!

