Roblox is launching on PlayStation this October

At the Roblox Developers Conference 2023, the company announced the long-awaited release of the metaverse platform for PlayStation consoles, set for October of this year. In addition, the Builderman provided a sneak preview of the action.

Roblox, one of the most popular metaverse platforms, has garnered viral popularity over the years due to its compatibility with a variety of devices. Whether it’s a desktop computer or a mobile phone, the ecosystem attracts players from all over the globe.

While the game is available on the majority of platforms from PC to mobile phones, there were rumors that it would also be released on PlayStation consoles in the near future.

At the ongoing Roblox Developers Conference 2023, however, David Baszucki, CEO of Roblox (also known as the Builderman), has announced that the metaverse platform will launch on PlayStation consoles in October 2023.

Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming release.

Roblox set to arrive on PlayStation 4|5 consoles in October 2023

During his keynote address at RDC 2023, the Builderman announced that Roblox will be available on PlayStation “next month” in October 2023. However, at the recent PlayStation State of Play, the release date was announced to be October 10 where Roblox will arrive on PS4 consoles with crossplay functionality.

Builderman and his team demonstrated live gameplay on three platforms simultaneously: PS5, Meta Quest Pro headset, and mobile. During gameplay, the PS5 operated smoothly at a higher framerate than the other two platforms and displayed stunning visuals with intuitive controls, as indicated by the DualSense controller.

Later in the keynote address, the Roblox development team described how they created a brand-new API using the Objective C and C++ programming languages, which made the platform accessible on iOS and Xbox, in order to redesign the game for Meta Quest and PlayStation devices.

The game is also available now on all Meta Quest headsets and will soon be made available across more devices.