Everything announced at Roblox RDC 2023: calling feature, PlayStation launch & more

The Roblox Developers Conference (RDC) brought the metaverse to life on September 8 and 9, 2023, gathering developers, streamers, and fans from all around the world. This year’s conference, which took place both in-person and online, was a reflection of Roblox’s expanding role as a platform for video games and other forms of interactive entertainment.

Roblox One of the big announcements included Roblox launching on PlayStation this October.

The conference was opened with an inspiring keynote speech by Roblox Corporation’s co-founder and CEO, David Baszucki (aka Builderman), who introduced the platform by outlining the company’s history and future goals. He spoke on Roblox’s dedication to encouraging creativity, diversity, and new ideas, and he teased some interesting developments that would come out this year.

Here’s a breakdown of every major announcement made at RDC 2023, which thrilled both Roblox players and creators.

RDC 2023: All major announcements

Create Avatars using Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Builderman began his keynote address by announcing one of the most exciting features that will soon be rolled out to players, which will let them create realistic avatars using AI. The platform will soon have an AI that will automatically construct a customized avatar for each player based on their text-based prompts.

The most thrilling aspect of this feature is that players can instruct the AI to create an avatar based on their appearance by sending a photo of themselves in the prompts bar. You can also add interesting details to your avatar to distinguish it from other users.

Roblox Connect will allow you to video call other users

The Builderman announced that all users of the Roblox metaverse platform will soon have access to a new feature called Roblox Connect. To quote the official post on X: “Connect is an immersive 3D communications experience” which Roblox plans to make freely available to its creator community.

Roblox Connect allows users to record their movements, talk to one another in real-time, control their avatars with the gyroscope on their phones, and switch to a cinematic view to get a bird’s-eye view of themselves and their call partner.

Roblox is launching on Meta Quest VR and PlayStation

The Builderman revealed that Roblox would be coming to PlayStation “next month” in October 2023 during his keynote address. The PS version has yet to receive an official release date, but players have speculated that it will be available around Halloween if it ever does.

The game may also be played on Meta Quest VR headsets right now, and it’s free for everyone to do so. Builderman and his team showed off the seamless cross-platform capability by playing a game live on three devices at once: a PlayStation 5, a Meta Quest VR headset, and a mobile device.

Roblox Studio will soon support a Chat-GPT style feature

The AI program that will be used in the Avatar Editor will also be used in Roblox Studio to facilitate the creation of experiences. Roblox CTO Daniel Sturman presented a live demonstration in which he showcased all the upcoming Studio features for the creator community.

One of the major highlights was a prompt-based AI that allows players to construct fully-fledged game experiences by simply giving the AI specific instructions about what they want. The AI will use a complex algorithm and all of Studio’s tools to generate a breathtaking experience that creators can then modify before publishing.

Creators can enable Subscriptions in their games & revamped Creator economy

Soon, Roblox will roll out a new feature that will allow game creators to incorporate Subscriptions into their experiences. These can take the form of monthly subscriptions that, if activated, give subscribers access to exclusive features in their chosen Roblox game.

Roblox has also stated that creators will receive a 100% payment of any money made from their experiences. As the platform will allow creators to monetize their experiences, these rules will also apply to subscriptions.

Builderman’s Top 10 predictions

At the conclusion of the keynote, the Builderman took the stage to make his top 10 predictions with Roblox for the next 5 years. This also includes the highly controversial dating experiences for those aged 17 and older, which have left the community deeply divided.

Here are all of Baszucki’s predictions regarding Roblox:

A metaverse developer will be valued at $1 billion. A musician will be able to perform live to over 1 million people on the platform, using a phone for motion capture. A top fashion designer can be discovered without having any experience in physical fashion by using the engine. Roblox will be a frequent communication channel for my family. Some creators will make more money from selling physical merchandise than virtual merchandise. We will share a universal civility metric and show that for most players, it increases over time. Employees will spend more time using Roblox for remote meetings than with video. For 17+ verified people in 17+ experiences: Thousands of adults will meet for the first time in dating experiences and subsequently form real-life relationships. A Fortune 500 company will use a Roblox experience as part of their recruiting process. A school will integrate a full K-12 curriculum with Roblox, including language classes with schools in other countries and virtual field trips.

There you have it, that's everything you need to know about everything announced at Roblox RDC 2023.

