Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator codes (May 2022): Free Sonic skins & more

Sonic Speed Simulator codes in Roblox help make your character play more like the blue blur himself, so here are all the currently available codes for free Skins in May 2022.

Sonic Speed Simulator in Roblox looks and plays a lot like the classic 3D Sonic the Hedgehog games: you’re even able to make your character look like the iconic hedgehog and whiz around the world collecting rings and doing loop-the-loops.

While Sonic Speed Simulator is a relatively new experience in Roblox, the developers are already creating skins to help it feel more authentic, which can also be obtained in May 2022 by redeeming codes.

Advertisement

Updated May 4, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Contents

Are there any active Sonic Speed Simulator promo codes in May 2022?

There is currently one working promo code available for Sonic Speed Simulator in May 2022, likely due to the fact that the game is still relatively new.

Read More: Project New World codes

As new codes are released, we’ll update you accordingly right here.

Code Reward Riders (NEW) *Free* Epic Riders Sonic skin

How to redeem promo codes in Sonic Speed Simulator

In order to redeem the above codes, you’ll need to ensure that you follow this list of short steps:

Load into Sonic Speed Simulator in Roblox by pressing the green launch button. Open the shop menu in ‘Settings’. Select the ‘Redeem Code’ option. Type in your desired code. Press ‘Redeem’ to activate the code.

That’s it — you should now be able to use your free content in-game whenever you’d like.

All expired promo codes

Below, you’ll find all of the expired promo codes and what they were used for. Currently, there are no expired codes, but we’ll be sure to add them here when existing codes expire.

Advertisement

Code Reward – –

What are promo codes used for in Sonic Speed Simulator?

Promo codes exist in most Roblox worlds, but in Sonic Speed Simulator, they are currently used to unlock free skins to allow you to express your personal style and make the world feel more like a genuine Sonic game.

This way, players will be able to re-skin their Roblox character to look like Sonic the Hedgehog or various other variations of Sega’s celebrated mascot.

That’s everything you need to get free skins in Sonic Speed Simulator in May 2022!

If you’re looking for something new to play, check out some of our other promo code roundups below:

Mobile Legends: Adventure codes | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Bee Swarm Simulator codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Roblox music codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes