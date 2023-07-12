TV & MoviesPrime Day

Get 50% off this LEGO Black Panther King T’Challa Prime Day deal

Black Panther LEGO dealLEGO/Marvel

Prime Day is the gift that keeps on giving with this detailed Black Panther model set having a whopping 50% off!

Marvel fans have had a treat this Prime Day with plenty of amazing LEGO deals across their favorite movies.

Now that we’re on the final day of Prime discounts (July 12), there’s been another huge price cut on the iconic Black Panther build-and-display model of King T’Challa.

Right now, you can get a massive 50% off the Black Panther LEGO set, costing only $175.99 (was $349.99).

Buy LEGO Black Panther King T’Challa on Amazon

LEGO Black Panther King T’Challa building kit is 50% off this Prime Day

LEGO Black Panther kitLEGO/MARVEL
Pay homage to the legend in your own home

Black Panther, leader of the Wakanda tribe, is an epic Marvel character with two films: Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans are also eagerly anticipating the upcoming Black Panther video game.

So, if you’re a fan, there’s no better time to celebrate the legend in the form of a LEGO build-and-display model set.

This highly detailed set comes wearing the iconic Black Panther mask, chest, and hands of Black Panther, posed in the iconic Wakanda Forever salute. Both hands feature movable fingers and detach from the main model for endless display possibilities. The sturdy display base has an attached logo plate, completing this lasting reminder of an epic legend.

With 2,961 LEGO pieces, this display model is also life-sized, making it a lasting statement in your home.

Wakanda forever!

Save 50% on this Black Panther LEGO set

Looking for more Prime Day deals? Take a look at our pages below:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

Black PantherLego