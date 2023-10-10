EntertainmentPrime Day

Best Prime Day toy deals in 2023: Funko Pop, Hot Wheels, Plush toys, Anime figures, and more

Prime Day deals on toysAmazon

The best Prime Day toy deals are here again this year with the October two-day sales event now in full swing. We’re bringing you all the top offers from the world’s largest online retailer.

If you’re in the market for only the best Prime Day toy deals then you’re in the right place. We’re rounding up everything from discounted plushies, action figures, Funko POPs, Hot Wheels, and everything else that’s pop culture-centric. Below, we’re rounding up the best offers available by category to help you find what’s right for you.

The best Prime Day Funko Pop deals

We’re kicking things off with everyone’s favorite vinyl collectibles. Whether you love gaming, movies, or other aspects of pop culture, there’s probably a Pop for it. Here you’ll find the best discounts available.

The best Prime Day Hot Wheels deals

The best Prime Day plushies deals

The best Prime Day anime figure deals

When do the Prime Day toy deals begin?

The Amazon Prime Toy deals are happening right now! They started yesterday (October 10) and will run until midnight tonight (October 11). Don’t miss your chance to grab a Funko POP, action figure, plushy, or collectible for less.

Do I need Amazon Prime for the Prime Day toy deals?

Yes, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the Prime Day toy deals. Fortunately, for new customers, there’s the option of a 30-day free trial which can take you through the sale and beyond. You’ll also get Prime Video to try out as well. Afterward, the service costs $14.99.

All the best Prime Day October 2023 deals:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

