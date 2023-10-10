Best Prime Day toy deals in 2023: Funko Pop, Hot Wheels, Plush toys, Anime figures, and more
The best Prime Day toy deals are here again this year with the October two-day sales event now in full swing. We’re bringing you all the top offers from the world’s largest online retailer.
If you’re in the market for only the best Prime Day toy deals then you’re in the right place. We’re rounding up everything from discounted plushies, action figures, Funko POPs, Hot Wheels, and everything else that’s pop culture-centric. Below, we’re rounding up the best offers available by category to help you find what’s right for you.
The best Prime Day Funko Pop deals
We’re kicking things off with everyone’s favorite vinyl collectibles. Whether you love gaming, movies, or other aspects of pop culture, there’s probably a Pop for it. Here you’ll find the best discounts available.
- Funko Pop: Stranger Things – Hopper (Build a Scene) – $9.09 (70% off)
- Funko Pop: Movies: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial – Elliot – $4.74 (64% off)
- Funko Pop: Marvel: Wakanda Forever – Ironheart MK 2 – $5.99 (62% off)
- Funko Pop: Marvel: Ant-Man (Quantumania Suit) – $4.99 (54% off)
- Funko Pop: Marvel: M.O.D.O.K. – $6.98 (46% off)
- Funko Pop TV: Squid Game- Player 456: Seong Gi-hun – $5.75 (56% off)
- Funko Pop: Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder – Valkyrie – $4.52 (65% off)
- Funko Pop Jumbo: Villains – Maleficent Dragon – $15.99 (60% off)
- Funko Pop WWE: Ricky The Dragon Steamboat – $4.99 (62% off)
- Funko Pop: Attack on Titan – Bertholdt Hoover – $7.03 (46% off)
- Funko POP Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett – Fennec – $1.49 (89% off)
- Funko Pop: Heroes: Dia De Los DC – Jessica Cruz – $4.99 (62% off)
- Funko POP Marvel: Spider-Man: No Way Home – MJ – $4.99 (62% off)
The best Prime Day Hot Wheels deals
- Hot Wheels Spider-Man’s Web-Slinging Speedway – $45.49 (30% off)
- Hot Wheels Unlimited Corkscrew Twist Kit – $27.98 (22% off)
- Hot Wheels Star Wars Grogu’s Great Race – $20.99 (30% off)
- Hot Wheels ABC Racers – $24.49 (30% off)
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Stunt Tire Playset – $24.49 (42% off)
The best Prime Day plushies deals
- Super Mario Bowser plushie – $26.39 (20% off)
- Among Us Halloween plushie – $11.99 (25% off)
- Sonic the Hedgehog plushie – $13.24 (20% off)
- Pokemon Scorbunny plush – $8.99 (Save 44%)
- Pokémon Large Snorlax Plush – $27.99 (Save 30%)
- Pokémon Yamper plush – $17.19 (Save 22%)
- Pokemon Gible Plush – $19.99 (Save 20%)
- Pokémon Pikachu & Bulbasaur plush 2-pack – $31.99 (Save 29%)
- Pokémon Bagon plush – $16.74 (Save 16%)
- Pokémon Dratini plush – $19.99 (Save 20%)
- Pokemon Litten plush – $17.42 (Save 42%)
- Pokemon Minikyu plush – $19.99 (Save 33%)
- Pokemon Torchic plush – $19.99 (Save 33%)
- Pokemon Large Eevee plush – $27.99 (Save 20%)
- Pokémon Vulpix plush – $19.99 (Save 20%)
- Pokémon Grookey, Sobble, & Scorbunny 3-Pack – $31.99 (Save 20%)
- Pokemon Gible plush – $19.99 (Save 20%)
The best Prime Day anime figure deals
- Dragon Ball Super – Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose – $25.99 (26% off)
- Ultimate Legends – Naruto Uzumaki – $7.99 (27% off)
- ANIME HEROES One Piece Shanks – $14.99 (32% off)
- Dragon Ball Super – Super Saiyan Vegito – $17.56 (32% off)
- Dragon Ball Super – Goku Black Rose – $18.99 (27% off)
- TAMASHII NATIONS Sailor Moon – $38.49 (25% off)
- ANIME HEROES – Jujutsu Kaisen – Kugisaki Nobara – $9.49 (57% off)
When do the Prime Day toy deals begin?
The Amazon Prime Toy deals are happening right now! They started yesterday (October 10) and will run until midnight tonight (October 11). Don’t miss your chance to grab a Funko POP, action figure, plushy, or collectible for less.
Do I need Amazon Prime for the Prime Day toy deals?
Yes, you will need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the Prime Day toy deals. Fortunately, for new customers, there’s the option of a 30-day free trial which can take you through the sale and beyond. You’ll also get Prime Video to try out as well. Afterward, the service costs $14.99.
All the best Prime Day October 2023 deals:
